Hoops scoops...wake the f up grier and flores

Micah is a great player. Nobody that knows what they are talking about has ever denied that. The reason he is a huge gamble is because of his off-field maturity.

I think the bigger story from the Penn St. pro day is Jayson Oweh.

- 6'5"; 257 lbs
- 39.5" vertical
- 11'2 broad
- 4.21 short shuttle
- 6.83 3-cone

My word, what an absolute freak. Elite explosion and agility = in play at 18. If he's there.
 
Lol. I don't care with times like these posted

Both turned in outrageous 40-yard-dash times for their size, but it was defensive end Oweh who won the race between the two, as he finished the sprint in 4.36 seconds at 6-foot-5, 257 pounds, while linebacker Parsons checked in at 6-foot-3, 246 pounds and stopped the clock in 4.39.
Click to expand...
 
Vernon Gholston sounds like a freak athlete too *snort*
 
Maybe Wilson provided he got his speed back after is leg injury. If I recall both were about even when healthy but can you imagine being a 250lb+ man and running sub 4.4's in the 40! That is an insane level of speed for that size.
 
Oweh has no idea what he's doing right now, but I don't care. You gamble on an athlete like this at EDGE 100% of the time. He may never reach his potential, but if he does, you are looking at one of the most dominant defenders in the NFL. That's his ceiling and it's unmatched.
 
