Hoops scoops...wake the f up grier and flores

PyroDOLFAN said: Vernon Gholston sounds like a freak athlete too *snort*

Oweh has no idea what he's doing right now, but I don't care. You gamble on an athlete like this at EDGE 100% of the time. He may never reach his potential, but if he does, you are looking at one of the most dominant defenders in the NFL. That's his ceiling and it's unmatched.