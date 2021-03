Hoops scoops...wake the f up grier and flores

Micah is a great player. Nobody that knows what they are talking about has ever denied that. The reason he is a huge gamble is because of his off-field maturity.



I think the bigger story from the Penn St. pro day is Jayson Oweh.



- 6'5"; 257 lbs

- 39.5" vertical

- 11'2 broad

- 4.21 short shuttle

- 6.83 3-cone



My word, what an absolute freak. Elite explosion and agility = in play at 18. If he's there.