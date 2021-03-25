Hoops scoops...wake the f up grier and flores

hoops
Tua time!
Stop loading up on jags Pick 3 pick me! That is all
Lol. I don't care with times like these postedNot even the fastest front 7 defender on his own team. He got outran by Jayson Oweh.
Both turned in outrageous 40-yard-dash times for their size, but it was defensive end Oweh who won the race between the two, as he finished the sprint in 4.36 seconds at 6-foot-5, 257 pounds, while linebacker Parsons checked in at 6-foot-3, 246 pounds and stopped the clock in 4.39.
Vernon Gholston sounds like a freak athlete too *snort*Micah is a great player. Nobody that knows what they are talking about has ever denied that. The reason he is a huge gamble is because of his off-field maturity.
I think the bigger story from the Penn St. pro day is Jayson Oweh.
- 6'5"; 257 lbs
- 39.5" vertical
- 11'2 broad
- 4.21 short shuttle
- 6.83 3-cone
My word, what an absolute freak. Elite explosion and agility = in play at 18. If he's there.
Maybe Wilson provided he got his speed back after is leg injury. If I recall both were about even when healthy but can you imagine being a 250lb+ man and running sub 4.4's in the 40! That is an insane level of speed for that size.Only Jakeem Grant's underwear may be safe from Parsons pulling them over his head if the dolphins draft him. He's about the only one with a chance to outrun him.
Vernon Gholston sounds like a freak athlete too *snort*
Would rather have an offensive playmaker at 3-8 and Oweh at 18Parsons and Oweh picks 1a and 1b!!! Oooooooh Yeah!!!!