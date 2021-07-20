Hope Reshad Jones is doing good mentally or got hacked

D33PB0MBz_305
His twitter feed right at this moment is not looking right.... Maybe somebody hacked his account but it's getting really weird !
Bro if your not going to help or care than you shouldn't have said anything. You're diverting attention away from a once great player for us. Obviously you haven't clicked the link. Maybe the guy is going thru mental episode right now as HIS POSTS TODAY ARE SUPER IRRATIONAL AND NOT MAKING SENSE.
I had read via another tweet that it has been hacked for a few days already.
Maybe someone from the organization can help him get his account unhacked.Bro if your not going to help or care than you shouldn't have said anything. You're diverting attention away from a once great player for us. Obviously you haven't clicked the link. Maybe the guy is going thru mental episode right now as HIS POSTS TODAY ARE SUPER IRRATIONAL AND NOT MAKING SENSE.
Mental health is a real thing buddy, this is not about his gossiping on twitter or whatever, it's about the crap his putting in on there right now that should be an eyebrow lifter at the very least. Hope he is well and somebody from the organization reaches out to him for a check up call
Is this a Miami Dolphins football forum or 'bigger concerns in the world' forum?
I guess it's a players account got hacked forumIs this a Miami Dolphins football forum or 'bigger concerns in the world' forum?