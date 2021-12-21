 Hope you guys get to the playoffs | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Hope you guys get to the playoffs

Go Flo

Thanks! It’s definitely been quite a run since 7 straight losses. 3 more and Miami will make history! 🤞🤞 Merry Christmas🎄
 
