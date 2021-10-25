Hot take: Tua's about to be a Panther

The key word today in the Dolphins organization is...... Desperation.



Ross had an empty stadium, Grier and Flo need to pull any stunt possible to buy themselves more time. S*** is heading straight at the fan.



I think today's performance puts Tua on the radar for Carolina. Hes better than Darnold and they will trade for Tua this week. If Tua and McCaffrey both stay healthy next year, they make the playoffs in 22.



We will make the trade for Watson. We will struggle for most of the next decade building a good roster around him, This year is shot and so is next year due to him having to serve a suspension for most of next season. Giving both Grier and Flores a free pass on sucking this year and next.



We will more than likley regret this for a long time but I just have a feeling this is gonna happen within the next 72 hours.



Its the Dolphins way: if a decision has to be made, the Dolphins will always make the wrong choice.