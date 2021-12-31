Hotels near Hard rock stadium

Hello from France,



Next year if this f.....g pandemic end, I want to come to Miami and go to my first dolphins game in Miami (I see them in London again raiders) in November or December.



Could you give me names of hotels near to hard Rock Stadium and tell me how to come to the stadium from South beach (Uber, Bus, Taxi .....)



I would go to a heat Game too, so if you could give me Hotels near American Airline Arena (FTX Arena now) that would be sweet too.



Thanks and happy new year to everybody in this forum