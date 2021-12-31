 Hotels near Hard rock stadium | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Hotels near Hard rock stadium

F

fastball83

Seasoned Veteran
Joined
May 18, 2004
Messages
1,272
Reaction score
174
Age
52
Location
france (ST ETIENNE)
Hello from France,

Next year if this f.....g pandemic end, I want to come to Miami and go to my first dolphins game in Miami (I see them in London again raiders) in November or December.

Could you give me names of hotels near to hard Rock Stadium and tell me how to come to the stadium from South beach (Uber, Bus, Taxi .....)

I would go to a heat Game too, so if you could give me Hotels near American Airline Arena (FTX Arena now) that would be sweet too.

Thanks and happy new year to everybody in this forum
 
circumstances

circumstances

The key's in the fudge
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2006
Messages
17,080
Reaction score
30,104
fastball83 said:
Hello from France,

Next year if this f.....g pandemic end, I want to come to Miami and go to my first dolphins game in Miami (I see them in London again raiders) in November or December.

Could you give me names of hotels near to hard Rock Stadium and tell me how to come to the stadium from South beach (Uber, Bus, Taxi .....)

I would go to a heat Game too, so if you could give me Hotels near American Airline Arena (FTX Arena now) that would be sweet too.

Thanks and happy new year to everybody in this forum
Click to expand...
what kind of hotels are you looking for?

nice places, or are dives and by-the-hour okay?

public transport is not really up to par, so unless you find a charter bus group or a shuttle of some sort going from South Beach to the stadium, I would Uber (not a short trip).
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom