How about some love for the front office?

Kyndig

Kyndig

Seasoned Veteran
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
May 12, 2006
Messages
1,686
Reaction score
1,032
It’s great to see all of the positivity around here, it’s been a long time coming (20 years or so), always fear or disappointment lurking around every corner. The ole Charlie Brown kicking the Football scenario. All the props in the world are deserved for the coaches and the players, but how about the front office? The collaboration of Grier & Flores sure looks like a winner! Perhaps Grier being a part of all of the failures around here in the past 20 years taught him something? Also collaborating with Flo has clearly been a success.

A combination of signing the right free agents, drafting the right players, and just as importantly, developing them! Knitting them together in this beautiful tapestry of a winning team! Not only a winning team, but a sustainably winning team. That’s right, the Fish are going to be a winning team for a long time. Certainly while Tua is on his rookie contract. We can continue surrounding him with good talent on all sides of the ball. And we’ve found our quarterback!

Just look at this:

Last two NFL Drafts:
Christian Wilkins, Andrew Van Ginkel, Myles Gaskin, Chandler Cox, Tua Tagovailoa, Austin Jackson, Robert Hunt, Raekwon Davis, Brandon Jones, Solomon Kindley, (and some potential with Noah Iga(however you spell his name), & Malcolm Perry)

Last two Free Agent classes:
Ryan Fitzpatrick, Davante Parker (resigned), Eric Rowe, Byron Jones, Shaq Lawson, Kyle Van Noy, Erick Flowers, Ted Karas, Emmanual Ogbah, Elandon Roberts, Kamu Gruger-Hill

all under 30 except for Fitz. And the following draft picks on the 2021 draft:

2 1’s, 2 2’s, 1 3, 2 4’s, 2 6’s & a 7

This roster is very solid top to bottom, young, cap is in decent shape, and plenty of young draft picks to come in and keep developing. Let’s hear it for our front office!!!
 
illscriptures

illscriptures

We need better LB's
Joined
Dec 1, 2005
Messages
3,788
Reaction score
2,733
Location
Miami
See my signature.

But to delve into things a little deeper... I really think it is Brian Flores who is taking this team to the next level. For the first time ever we are up coaching players. Who knows if all the guys we drafted would be developing the same if not for Flores. I think what makes this evident is how free agents are playing better when they get here. That is exactly what the Miami Heat can do which is why they are so good, and the fins are doing it.

I have become a believer in this front office and their process. I think Chris Grier should be up for executive of the year and Brian Flores coach of the year.
 
Last edited:
RENT

RENT

InTUAtive
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Mar 1, 2004
Messages
12,241
Reaction score
2,972
Location
Calgary Alberta
Look I loved the post but getting Tua at 5 without moving up was brass i mean steel ones

Yes they could still screw it up but based on how they handled that draft and getting rid of the right players and sitting Fitz down tells me that they have the pulse of this rebuild

we complete the offence we can out score our deficits but the FA trove will be signing up for reasonable pay whereas we used to over pay
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom