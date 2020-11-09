How about some love for the front office?

It’s great to see all of the positivity around here, it’s been a long time coming (20 years or so), always fear or disappointment lurking around every corner. The ole Charlie Brown kicking the Football scenario. All the props in the world are deserved for the coaches and the players, but how about the front office? The collaboration of Grier & Flores sure looks like a winner! Perhaps Grier being a part of all of the failures around here in the past 20 years taught him something? Also collaborating with Flo has clearly been a success.



A combination of signing the right free agents, drafting the right players, and just as importantly, developing them! Knitting them together in this beautiful tapestry of a winning team! Not only a winning team, but a sustainably winning team. That’s right, the Fish are going to be a winning team for a long time. Certainly while Tua is on his rookie contract. We can continue surrounding him with good talent on all sides of the ball. And we’ve found our quarterback!



Just look at this:



Last two NFL Drafts:

Christian Wilkins, Andrew Van Ginkel, Myles Gaskin, Chandler Cox, Tua Tagovailoa, Austin Jackson, Robert Hunt, Raekwon Davis, Brandon Jones, Solomon Kindley, (and some potential with Noah Iga(however you spell his name), & Malcolm Perry)



Last two Free Agent classes:

Ryan Fitzpatrick, Davante Parker (resigned), Eric Rowe, Byron Jones, Shaq Lawson, Kyle Van Noy, Erick Flowers, Ted Karas, Emmanual Ogbah, Elandon Roberts, Kamu Gruger-Hill



all under 30 except for Fitz. And the following draft picks on the 2021 draft:



2 1’s, 2 2’s, 1 3, 2 4’s, 2 6’s & a 7



This roster is very solid top to bottom, young, cap is in decent shape, and plenty of young draft picks to come in and keep developing. Let’s hear it for our front office!!!