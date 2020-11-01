How About Some Reality?

Kingdom Come

Kingdom Come

Second String
Joined
Aug 25, 2015
Messages
1,541
Reaction score
652
The Rams have the THEE! number one rushing offense in the NFL.

The Dolphins have THEE! dead last ranked rushing defense in the NFL.

Our idiot GM had weeks to find a veteran to at least shore up the the defensive interior but he did nothing.

They are going to ram the football right down our throats and we won't be able to stop them.

I think Tua will be a good QB someday but starting him against a healthy Rams secondary that is arguably the best in the NFL is nuts.

Is there anyone who would actually put any even money on the Dolphins today??
 
P

Pitbull13

Pitbull13
Joined
Mar 10, 2005
Messages
2,712
Reaction score
775
Kingdom Come said:
The Rams have the THEE! number one rushing offense in the NFL.

The Dolphins have THEE! dead last ranked rushing defense in the NFL.

Our idiot GM had weeks to find a veteran to at least shore up the the defensive interior but he did nothing.

They are going to ram the football right down our throats and we won't be able to stop them.

I think Tua will be a good QB someday but starting him against a healthy Rams secondary that is arguably the best in the NFL is nuts.

Is there anyone who would actually put any even money on the Dolphins today??
Click to expand...
I'm still cautiously optimistic about this game. I don't think our GM is an "idiot". He got us the Texans 1st and 2nd round pick in next year's draft and here's the thing...we're still rebuilding. So we might lose, but we are building for the future.
 
NYFINest

NYFINest

Scout Team
Joined
Feb 3, 2012
Messages
154
Reaction score
66
Location
NY
Kingdom Come said:
The Rams have the THEE! number one rushing offense in the NFL.

The Dolphins have THEE! dead last ranked rushing defense in the NFL.

Our idiot GM had weeks to find a veteran to at least shore up the the defensive interior but he did nothing.

They are going to ram the football right down our throats and we won't be able to stop them.

I think Tua will be a good QB someday but starting him against a healthy Rams secondary that is arguably the best in the NFL is nuts.

Is there anyone who would actually put any even money on the Dolphins today??
Click to expand...
Idiot? Seems to be doing okay to me. I'm sure you would've done a much better job running an NFL team. We should start a petition to get you the job
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Apr 13, 2019
Messages
2,150
Reaction score
4,132
Location
Lancaster Pennsylvania
Kingdom Come said:
The Rams have the THEE! number one rushing offense in the NFL.

The Dolphins have THEE! dead last ranked rushing defense in the NFL.

Our idiot GM had weeks to find a veteran to at least shore up the the defensive interior but he did nothing.

They are going to ram the football right down our throats and we won't be able to stop them.

I think Tua will be a good QB someday but starting him against a healthy Rams secondary that is arguably the best in the NFL is nuts.

Is there anyone who would actually put any even money on the Dolphins today??
Click to expand...
34534244-680B-4237-819A-0C6DC3CDC804.jpeg34534244-680B-4237-819A-0C6DC3CDC804.jpeg
 
PAphins

PAphins

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 8, 2016
Messages
614
Reaction score
819
Location
Northeast PA
What? LA is 7th in rushing offense and Miami is 18th in rushing defense.

Demonstrates some parity, sure, but don’t make **** up to fit your narrative.
 

Attachments

  • 94B10CCB-2370-4AF7-BDC2-07C6C6757C67.jpeg
    94B10CCB-2370-4AF7-BDC2-07C6C6757C67.jpeg
    43.9 KB · Views: 0
  • 616051AA-6AAA-4B22-BCC4-F8CF0215E5BF.jpeg
    616051AA-6AAA-4B22-BCC4-F8CF0215E5BF.jpeg
    69.2 KB · Views: 0
Mach2

Mach2

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jun 10, 2018
Messages
6,661
Reaction score
11,811
Age
56
Location
Boynton Bch, Fl
Kingdom Come said:
The Rams have the THEE! number one rushing offense in the NFL.

The Dolphins have THEE! dead last ranked rushing defense in the NFL.

Our idiot GM had weeks to find a veteran to at least shore up the the defensive interior but he did nothing.

They are going to ram the football right down our throats and we won't be able to stop them.

I think Tua will be a good QB someday but starting him against a healthy Rams secondary that is arguably the best in the NFL is nuts.

Is there anyone who would actually put any even money on the Dolphins today??
Click to expand...
Clown-Van-Crash.jpg
 
Marino1313

Marino1313

Scout Team
Joined
Feb 5, 2006
Messages
1,843
Reaction score
323
Location
Toronto
Stop bringing us down!! I’m running through walls in my house. I’m so pumped and I see this post. I don’t care what their rankings are. We gonna rise up. Finz up playa!!!!!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom