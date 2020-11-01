How About Some Reality?

The Rams have the THEE! number one rushing offense in the NFL.



The Dolphins have THEE! dead last ranked rushing defense in the NFL.



Our idiot GM had weeks to find a veteran to at least shore up the the defensive interior but he did nothing.



They are going to ram the football right down our throats and we won't be able to stop them.



I think Tua will be a good QB someday but starting him against a healthy Rams secondary that is arguably the best in the NFL is nuts.



Is there anyone who would actually put any even money on the Dolphins today??