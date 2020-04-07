How about this for our draft?

Round 1 Pick 5 we take Tua. I'm confident we can get him without trading up, if not we get Herbert as our consolation prize. Either way we have our franchise QB.



We then trade picks 18, 56 and 70 to Arizona for pick 8. We draft Wirfs with that pick giving us our stud OT. Arizona has no second rounder and only 1 pick in the first 71, so I think they would swap their 1.8 for our 1.18, 2.56 and 3.70.



We then trade our 1.26 to KC for their 1.32, 3.96 and a 2021 6th round pick. I see KC drafting an RB (imagine that offense with an actual stud RB like Dobbins instead of that scrub Williams?). Then with 1.32 we take our franchise RB in Taylor, or Dobbins if KC passed on him.



At 2.39 Winfield Jr. should be available so we grab him to fill our hole at S.



I'd be thrilled with those 4 players in our first 2 rounds and we'd only be losing one pick overall this year and getting another one next year.