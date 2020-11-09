How bout some love for the rookie (No, not Tua)

Bopkin02

Bopkin02

Seasoned Veteran
Joined
Feb 25, 2003
Messages
1,808
Reaction score
1,264
Age
53
Location
East Petersburg, PA


Not that Tua doesn't deserve our love.
BUT
How about a little love for Brandon Jones.
The difference in that game was the scoop and score by Shaq Lawson.
Check the video- that one Cardinals offensive lineman is in a position to make the tackle, or shove Lawson out of bounds.
And then Jones comes in with a block that springs Lawson the rest of the way.
Great play by a rookie who has been active, and a pretty good tackler.
I just thought, with all the focus on Tua, we should just shout out to some of the little things, something that may have even won the game.
If Lawson gets shoved out of bounds, there are no guarantees after that that we score.
 
F

finfanatl

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 25, 2007
Messages
675
Reaction score
398
Location
The ATL
How about # 98 Raekwon Davis.
He is becoming a force in the middle of the Dline.
Getting better every game.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom