How bout some love for the rookie (No, not Tua)





Not that Tua doesn't deserve our love.

BUT

How about a little love for Brandon Jones.

The difference in that game was the scoop and score by Shaq Lawson.

Check the video- that one Cardinals offensive lineman is in a position to make the tackle, or shove Lawson out of bounds.

And then Jones comes in with a block that springs Lawson the rest of the way.

Great play by a rookie who has been active, and a pretty good tackler.

I just thought, with all the focus on Tua, we should just shout out to some of the little things, something that may have even won the game.

If Lawson gets shoved out of bounds, there are no guarantees after that that we score.