How Can a Player Stay on IR if They're Not Badly Hurt?

emoticon
Club Member
- Joined
- Nov 25, 2005
- Messages
- 1,882
- Reaction score
- 1,806
I've been following football a long time but I lack a fundamental understanding of player injuries. Who decides whether a player comes off IR? Is it the player? The doctors? I'm just trying to understand how Fuller could milk a straightforward injury into weeks on IR? The guy is making 10 million dollars this year. Can you simply decide you don't want to play by reiterating week after week that your broken finger hurts too much?