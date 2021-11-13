 How Can a Player Stay on IR if They're Not Badly Hurt? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

How Can a Player Stay on IR if They're Not Badly Hurt?

I've been following football a long time but I lack a fundamental understanding of player injuries. Who decides whether a player comes off IR? Is it the player? The doctors? I'm just trying to understand how Fuller could milk a straightforward injury into weeks on IR? The guy is making 10 million dollars this year. Can you simply decide you don't want to play by reiterating week after week that your broken finger hurts too much?
 
The IR rules are different since Covid than they were before, but it wouldn't surprise me if the team is just keeping him there realizing he is a lost cause (remember he missed a game for personal reasons after the suspension) and getting the extra roster spot by keeping him there. Its also possible he tested positive again and they team is aware but it hasn't been released yet, or any number of reasons.

But my best guess is the roster spot is more valuable at this point than anything he will bring this season.
 
I believe Flo said he started to practice, I think he might play at Jets. Possibly.

Without Parker they need him imo
 
AL R said:
I believe Flo said he started to practice, I think he might play at Jets. Possibly.

Without Parker they need him imo
Agreed. I’d like to see him on the field. If he plays well and stays healthy the rest of the way, perhaps he gets another contract. He’s a playmaker when healthy. Any sense as to when Parker can come back?
 
Well as a team...
Compare Fuller and Tua.


I dunno. I would kinda lose respect for Fuller as a teammate.

But it's clear there is more to the Fuller story. I feel he was the guy contemplating retirement.

Who knows. It's a shame the Phins chose him as their main FA WR.
 
royalshank said:
Agreed. I’d like to see him on the field. If he plays well and stays healthy the rest of the way, perhaps he gets another contract. He’s a playmaker when healthy. Any sense as to when Parker can come back?
Going to be at least several weeks for Parker and the hammy has been a problem since camp.. and many years. If they do get Fuller back I don’t think will see Parker for a month at least.
 
GRYPHONK said:
Well as a team...
Compare Fuller and Tua.


I dunno. I would kinda lose respect for Fuller as a teammate.

But it's clear there is more to the Fuller story. I feel he was the guy contemplating retirement.

Who knows. It's a shame the Phins chose him as their main FA WR.
Miami gave him over $9 mil as a signing bonus. Big mistake.

If ever a player warranted an incentive heavy contract, it’s Fuller.

Hopefully the Dolphins squeeze everything they can out of him which may not be much, and push him out the door as soon as the season is over.
 
GRYPHONK said:
Well as a team...
Compare Fuller and Tua.


I dunno. I would kinda lose respect for Fuller as a teammate.

But it's clear there is more to the Fuller story. I feel he was the guy contemplating retirement.

Who knows. It's a shame the Phins chose him as their main FA WR.
Actually it was reported his injury was very significant but they got good news this last week. It would be nice to see him back in there.

Parker has to miss at least one more after that he’s eligible to return.
 
