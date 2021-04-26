 How can we not want Javonte Williams | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

How can we not want Javonte Williams

I don’t think it is a matter of “not want.” I think it is a matter of who they prefer more.

I prefer Najee and Etienne for their pass catching abilities, and would still be pleased if Miami ends up with Javonte.
 
It probably isn’t that they wouldn’t love to draft Williams. It might come down to Grier and Flores wanting to fill what they consider bigger needs with their first four picks.

I could see them selecting a WR, DE, Offensive Lineman, and a LB or Center with their first four picks and waiting until the third round or later to draft a RB. That would likely mean Williams, Harris, and Etienne will not be a Dolphin next year.

Like you, I would really like the Dolphins to draft Williams but it won’t surprise me if the North Carolina RB they end up with is Carter in round three instead of Williams in the earlier rounds.
 
