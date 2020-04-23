How could Covid-shortened or canceled season possibility affect this draft?

If we look at what we want to accomplish this offseason and season, do we need to be aware and cautious and is it affecting our thought process? What longer-term objectives get affected.
For example, does it make more sense or less sense to strive for 'franchise QB' if there's no 2020 season, or shortened to a drastic effect. Then if it is shortened, and you're not realistically expecting to contend, do you just play your rookie like the season is just another 'pre-season'? Also, if the season is canceled outright, then, you got almost no experience points or development our of your 2020 rookie QB so it's a total waste. Or, maybe you definitely take the kid and just hope that being 'in the program' for your team could still have some value.

I've heard and seen very little discussion on how these possibilities could affect the thought process.

From a league standpoint: If you Knew the season would be canceled, do you even have a draft? Why would you want to bring in new guys you have to pay if there's nothing to pay them for?
 
The league won't be cancelled. They're literally opening states back up as we speak so who in the world thinks there won't be a season? It doesn't start for 4 more months. Don't buy in to the fear mongering "we're all gonna die".

It would take Marshall law for thre NFL to cancel a full season.
 
