H.P. Lovedrafts
How desperate am I for some Dolphins football???
I've been watching Madden simulations on YouTube. This is a great one between the Chargers and Dolphins with Justin Herbert and Tua having an absolute shootout.
It's been years since I've been this psyched for the season to start! GO DOLPHINS!!!!!!
