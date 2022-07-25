 How desperate am I for some Dolphins football??? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

How desperate am I for some Dolphins football???

How desperate am I for some Dolphins football???

I've been watching Madden simulations on YouTube. This is a great one between the Chargers and Dolphins with Justin Herbert and Tua having an absolute shootout.




It's been years since I've been this psyched for the season to start! GO DOLPHINS!!!!!! :woot::pnkr::P66:P89
 
36:50 is what im really wanting to see this season. tua a little bit of time, then escapes, then deep deep to hill who breaks a tackle and takes it to the house for the 81 yard td.

I cant watch full thing but have been skimming. Too much airraid though, no way we see this much shotgun.

Tua throws for 500 yards and 5 tds every week though and some people gonna be dick riding the hell out of him
 
