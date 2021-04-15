How did last yrs. OL affect the WR play?

Towards the end our WR talent was dismal/inexperienced. I think even having the Dallas lines from the 1990's or mid 2010's wouldn't of helped in the passing game in allowing receivers to get open.



IMO we need both talent at WR and OLine. TBD if the guys drafted last year can develop into solid starters on the line, but maybe they'll give them another year or so before reinvesting highly again.



I'd say with more experience/hopefully a real NFL offseason guys like Jackson, Kindley and Hunt should be better with a full offseason of strength training and another year of a minicamp/TC.



But sure, if the line sucks, even having great receivers won't do much if the QB is getting whacked.



Good example would be Dallas last year after they lost both tackles and Martin and their center.



Lamb, Cooper, and Gallup can't do much when the QB(Dalton at times) can't get them the ball