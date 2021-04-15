How did last yrs. OL affect the WR play?

mwestberry
Club Member
- Joined
- Mar 18, 2012
- Messages
- 3,754
- Reaction score
- 9,396
I know we had several injuries with WR's last season .... besides that, I wonder if our receiver group would have fared better with better pass blocking up front.
I read a lot of folks posts stating our receivers can't/don't get any separation and it makes me think if our line is inconsistent at best then whomever we draft better be able to get separation from the line of scrimmage because in about 2.5 seconds from the snap the ball better be gone...
Am I in "left field" here? If that's close to the truth then it doesn't really matter which receiver talent we draft until it's fixed.
I read a lot of folks posts stating our receivers can't/don't get any separation and it makes me think if our line is inconsistent at best then whomever we draft better be able to get separation from the line of scrimmage because in about 2.5 seconds from the snap the ball better be gone...
Am I in "left field" here? If that's close to the truth then it doesn't really matter which receiver talent we draft until it's fixed.