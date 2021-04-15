 How did last yrs. OL affect the WR play? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

How did last yrs. OL affect the WR play?

mwestberry

I know we had several injuries with WR's last season .... besides that, I wonder if our receiver group would have fared better with better pass blocking up front.

I read a lot of folks posts stating our receivers can't/don't get any separation and it makes me think if our line is inconsistent at best then whomever we draft better be able to get separation from the line of scrimmage because in about 2.5 seconds from the snap the ball better be gone...

Am I in "left field" here? If that's close to the truth then it doesn't really matter which receiver talent we draft until it's fixed.
 
John813

Towards the end our WR talent was dismal/inexperienced. I think even having the Dallas lines from the 1990's or mid 2010's wouldn't of helped in the passing game in allowing receivers to get open.

IMO we need both talent at WR and OLine. TBD if the guys drafted last year can develop into solid starters on the line, but maybe they'll give them another year or so before reinvesting highly again.

I'd say with more experience/hopefully a real NFL offseason guys like Jackson, Kindley and Hunt should be better with a full offseason of strength training and another year of a minicamp/TC.

But sure, if the line sucks, even having great receivers won't do much if the QB is getting whacked.

Good example would be Dallas last year after they lost both tackles and Martin and their center.

Lamb, Cooper, and Gallup can't do much when the QB(Dalton at times) can't get them the ball
 
Danny

It's always a combination of factors but you don't pass on a top playmaker just because you don't have the "perfect" O-line. If we're going to wait till we have 5 all pros up front then we'll be waiting for another 100 years to win anything.
 
rent this space

Many times I saw the QBs drop back with good protection and no where to throw it. The WR crew was decent when healthy but upgrades are needed
 
afphinfan

Our OL has guys who were rookies last year and should see big improvement in this off season and next. We really don’t have that potential at WR, and bringing in at least one of the top ones will help them develop while we have Fuller for a year. If our OL still doesn’t produce after this year then we need to figure out who can be kept. I’d love to get a C if we can.
 
Danny

One thing to keep in mind about the O-line.......you're only as good as your weakest link up front. The defense will attack your worst player up front so in a sense it's better to have all your O-line guys to be good than to have one be an all pro while your lowest two guys are real bad. it's about balance up front.
 
