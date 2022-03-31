 How did you become a fan of the Miami Dolphins? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

How did you become a fan of the Miami Dolphins?

BennySwella

BennySwella

We need better LB's
Joined
Dec 1, 2005
Messages
5,182
Reaction score
6,274
Location
Miami
I am into hardcore torture porn so naturally the Miami Dolphins felt like the NFL equivalent of that to me and boy was I right. It has been 3 of the best decades in my opinion specially that 2007 season.


Actually, I live in Miami and have been watching since I was a kid.



Ooooh look, i made it into your thumbnail. I feel famous.
 
Last edited:
xSxPxHx

xSxPxHx

Scout Team
Joined
Jan 5, 2007
Messages
2,158
Reaction score
1,125
Location
Los Angeles
Born and Raised in Los Angeles, and I honestly can't tell you why I'm a Dolphin fan. Although I do remember watching Brett Farve vs Dan the Man and it was a shootout and Dan won. So I figure lets go with a winner......

This was 97
 
Ninja Foot

Ninja Foot

"Call me Mistery, I mystify"
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
May 20, 2004
Messages
559
Reaction score
971
Nevermind. Delete this. Smh.
 
PhinFan1968

PhinFan1968

DF4L
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 30, 2013
Messages
3,941
Reaction score
7,135
Location
San Antonio
There is no become. When I was born my skin had an orange hue and I shit aqua.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom