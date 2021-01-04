How did your other teams do?

Dolphins are out. We all surely have our teams we casually root for as a distant second to our true team. What about your side pieces?



Its little consolation, but except for the Dolphins my teams did well.



Bears are my main second since they're my dad's team. They backed into the playoffs but I think they could still pull an upset in the playoffs. They were a more complete team after going back to Trubisky but got wooded by the Pack twice.



Like many here been rooting for the Titans and Tannehill. They obviously won the division but I think their playoff run will be limited due to that defense.



Other team I've rooted for is the Browns since that franchise is so maligned. Nice to see them get over the hump, though in the end I was rooting hard for them to lose for the Dolphins benefit.