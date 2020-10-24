How do you rate the new coaching staff?

Question 6 weeks into the season what do we make of the coaching changes?

OC suits Fitz and OL look better, maybe scheme helps them or they suit the scheme? A bit of both would be my guess also aligned FO and coaching staff which doesn’t always happen.

DC seem much improved but the personnel has also improved. Run defence still our biggest weakness.

OL Coach appears to be the best upgrade.

Any thoughts?
 
...the recent lack of bitching about coaching on this board is a good barometer!

:lol:

IMO things are "coming together" and now that the staff has good familiarity
with the players -- and the players more time in the scheme -- we could see
more development in terms of implementation...

That's kind of what I'm hoping for -- more creativity / diversity coupled with
improved execution. We do that we're going to get better and better every week
because we have a VERY YOUNG team with oodles of upside!
 
