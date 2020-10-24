How do you rate the new coaching staff?

Question 6 weeks into the season what do we make of the coaching changes?
OC suits Fitz and OL look better, maybe scheme helps them or they suit the scheme? A bit of both would be my guess also aligned FO and coaching staff which doesn’t always happen.
DC seem much improved but the personnel has also improved. Run defence still our biggest weakness.
OL Coach appears to be the best upgrade.
Any thoughts?
