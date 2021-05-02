 How do you see Phillips being utilized? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

How do you see Phillips being utilized?

BigNastyFish

BigNastyFish

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 17, 2012
Messages
11,585
Reaction score
23,573
Am I wrong or does this kid have the chops to fill the Kyle Van Noy role?

Unless I’m missing something I think the kid is a potential great fit in that “position.”

He can definitely set the edge. He can definitely get after the QB. He’s fast and can run, certainly good enough to drop into coverage (tho of course that’s not his prime asset). Kid has played up and hand in dirt. Etc. Seems to me that type of positional role would go a long way to maximizing his impact.
 
lurking

lurking

Club Member
Joined
Apr 26, 2007
Messages
10,502
Reaction score
11,290
BigNastyFish said:
Am I wrong or does this kid have the chops to fill the Kyle Van Noy role?

Unless I’m missing something I think the kid is a potential great fit in that “position.”

He can definitely set the edge. He can definitely get after the QB. He’s fast and can run, certainly good enough to drop into coverage (tho of course that’s not his prime asset). Kid has played up and hand in dirt. Etc. Seems to me that type of positional role would go a long way to maximizing his impact.
Click to expand...
Is all I know is Grear and Flo couldn’t hold back there excitement with this pick, I think this kids going to help this defense tremendously.
 
BigNastyFish

BigNastyFish

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 17, 2012
Messages
11,585
Reaction score
23,573
LargoFin said:
Phillips replaces Shaq Lawson. AVG steps into Van Noy's spot.
Click to expand...
So you see Phillips playing left side? I'd like to see AVG and Phillips both on the field same time. Every down (eventually).

IMO AVG does his best work off edge left and Phillips off edge R.
 
SCOTTY

SCOTTY

Starter
Joined
Apr 28, 2006
Messages
5,722
Reaction score
5,774
BigNastyFish said:
So you see Phillips playing left side? I'd like to see AVG and Phillips both on the field same time. Every down (eventually).

IMO AVG does his best work off edge left and Phillips off edge R.
Click to expand...
An amoeba defense has no sides...
 
SCOTTY

SCOTTY

Starter
Joined
Apr 28, 2006
Messages
5,722
Reaction score
5,774
BigNastyFish said:
Perhaps theoretically. Tho we don't play amoeba that often.
Click to expand...
My theory. Flo purposely stopped running the amoeba last year. He didn't want to over use it in the beginning of his rebuild. He needed a few more pieces. Which we just got. I expect a ton more.
 
Phinatic8u

Phinatic8u

We got him!
Club Member
Joined
Nov 6, 2008
Messages
20,297
Reaction score
9,671
Location
South Carolinia
Phillips will be lining up on the defenses left side as a pass rusher.

He doesn't have the strength yet to be a constant at the POA to play the run, but he has the pass rushing ability to get 10 sacks as a rookie.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom