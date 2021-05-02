How do you see Phillips being utilized?

Am I wrong or does this kid have the chops to fill the Kyle Van Noy role?



Unless I’m missing something I think the kid is a potential great fit in that “position.”



He can definitely set the edge. He can definitely get after the QB. He’s fast and can run, certainly good enough to drop into coverage (tho of course that’s not his prime asset). Kid has played up and hand in dirt. Etc. Seems to me that type of positional role would go a long way to maximizing his impact.