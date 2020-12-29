 How do you think Ross and the FO view Tua? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

How do you think Ross and the FO view Tua?

K

Kev7

Scout Team
Joined
Mar 15, 2019
Messages
175
Reaction score
275
Age
37
Location
New Jersey
We know now that Tua was thrust into a starting role to evaluate him prior to the 2021 draft. Our opinions aside, what do we think Stephen Ross and Co think about him?

Ross had made a play for Burrow before the Bengals said no thanks during the draft.

Is he enamored with Tua?
Does the #3 overall pick change anything? Will this game vs Buffalo be his audition to 2021 starter vs his exodus?
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

Club Member
Joined
Jun 18, 2003
Messages
4,569
Reaction score
6,460
Kev7 said:
We know now that Tua was thrust into a starting role to evaluate him prior to the 2021 draft. Our opinions aside, what do we think Stephen Ross and Co think about him?

Ross had made a play for Burrow before the Bengals said no thanks during the draft.

Is he enamored with Tua?
Does the #3 overall pick change anything? Will this game vs Buffalo be his audition to 2021 starter vs his exodus?
Click to expand...
Well... if they are smart, they view his progress as a three year project.
 
Kdawg954

Kdawg954

My f*ck ups be the perfect mistakes
Club Member
Joined
Apr 14, 2006
Messages
25,579
Reaction score
9,987
Location
Broward County, FL
Kev7 said:
We know now that Tua was thrust into a starting role to evaluate him prior to the 2021 draft. Our opinions aside, what do we think Stephen Ross and Co think about him?

Ross had made a play for Burrow before the Bengals said no thanks during the draft.

Is he enamored with Tua?
Does the #3 overall pick change anything? Will this game vs Buffalo be his audition to 2021 starter vs his exodus?
Click to expand...

I mean you need to provide the source material for your quotes on Ross and the Bengals.

You do realize Miami asking the Bengals to move up was more than likely in regards to Tua, not Burrow.
 
RobertHorry

RobertHorry

Scout Team
Club Member
Joined
Apr 26, 2007
Messages
4,524
Reaction score
1,806
Yeah! Lawerence is the truth! Lets trade Tua and get Trevor! That man has a cannon for an arm!!!
 
Jssanto

Jssanto

Club Member
Joined
May 10, 2014
Messages
1,175
Reaction score
845
I think this is the number 1 question. If we can hold on to the #3 pick, we can draft a QB (I do not want to pay the price for Lawrence) like Fields or Wilson or trade down a little and still get a QB perhaps still Fields or Wilson or Lance.
It sure would be better if they have confidence (and are correct) that Tua is our guy.
 
Pachyderm_Wave

Pachyderm_Wave

Hartselle Tigers (15-0) 5-A State Champ
Joined
Jul 28, 2008
Messages
13,893
Reaction score
9,778
You have a chance at another top quarterback! Like J.T. Barrett and Cole McDonald! And Logan Woodside!

The front office are the one's that drafted Tua. It's not like Nick Saban drove him down there and dropped him off on the doorstep like the baby billy goat on the Wolf's doorstep in Tex Avery cartoons. They drafted him - it's their job to get him ready to play.

The front office needs to be concerned about how their fanbase views the mess they've accumulated at the skill positions.
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

Club Member
Joined
Jun 18, 2003
Messages
4,569
Reaction score
6,460
Namor said:
I'm the biggest Tua guy here probably....but three years is about correct.....three years is all i would give any QB to show his stuff...not seven years...
Click to expand...
You know I didn't want to draft him, and I'm willing to give him three years... I think this is the sensible choice unless he pulls a Haskins and I can't see him doing that.
 
Namor

Namor

Pro Bowler
Club Member
Joined
Jan 19, 2005
Messages
7,725
Reaction score
2,815
Feverdream said:
You know I didn't want to draft him, and I'm willing to give him three years... I think this is the sensible choice unless he pulls a Haskins and I can't see him doing that.
Click to expand...
I think Tua is going to surprise you.....I could be wrong,tho.....
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

Club Member
Joined
Jun 18, 2003
Messages
4,569
Reaction score
6,460
Namor said:
I think Tua is going to surprise you.....I could be wrong,tho.....
Click to expand...
I certainly hope so.

If he can go 5 years without a major injury, I will GLADLY admit to being wrong. I'm wrong a lot; most of us are.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom