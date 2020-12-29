How do you think Ross and the FO view Tua?

Kev7
We know now that Tua was thrust into a starting role to evaluate him prior to the 2021 draft. Our opinions aside, what do we think Stephen Ross and Co think about him?
Ross had made a play for Burrow before the Bengals said no thanks during the draft.
Is he enamored with Tua?
Does the #3 overall pick change anything? Will this game vs Buffalo be his audition to 2021 starter vs his exodus?
