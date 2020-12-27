How Does this Rank Among Great Dolphins Victories?

SF Dolphin Fan
Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
- Joined
- May 27, 2005
- Messages
- 11,704
- Reaction score
- 5,808
What an exciting win. Fitzpatrick has always had his ups and downs, but man is he going down as one of my favorite Miami players of all-time. Such a great leader and someone you just want to root for.
I know it may depend on how the Dolphins finish the season, but where does this one rank among great Miami wins?
Besides the improbable comeback, there was a fake punt that worked for the Dolphins and a fourth quarter that featured explosive plays on both sides. A missed PAT by the Raiders also added to the drama.
Not to mention, Miami overcame a bad PI call on Jones that almost cost the Dolphins the win. How do you call that?
But really, this was about FitzMagic lifting the offense.
I know it may depend on how the Dolphins finish the season, but where does this one rank among great Miami wins?
Besides the improbable comeback, there was a fake punt that worked for the Dolphins and a fourth quarter that featured explosive plays on both sides. A missed PAT by the Raiders also added to the drama.
Not to mention, Miami overcame a bad PI call on Jones that almost cost the Dolphins the win. How do you call that?
But really, this was about FitzMagic lifting the offense.