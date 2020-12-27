 How Does this Rank Among Great Dolphins Victories? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

How Does this Rank Among Great Dolphins Victories?

S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
11,704
Reaction score
5,808
What an exciting win. Fitzpatrick has always had his ups and downs, but man is he going down as one of my favorite Miami players of all-time. Such a great leader and someone you just want to root for.

I know it may depend on how the Dolphins finish the season, but where does this one rank among great Miami wins?

Besides the improbable comeback, there was a fake punt that worked for the Dolphins and a fourth quarter that featured explosive plays on both sides. A missed PAT by the Raiders also added to the drama.

Not to mention, Miami overcame a bad PI call on Jones that almost cost the Dolphins the win. How do you call that?

But really, this was about FitzMagic lifting the offense.
 
H

hellsapoppin

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
Sep 15, 2004
Messages
1,046
Reaction score
8
Age
71
Location
murrieta california
SF Dolphin Fan said:
What an exciting win. Fitzpatrick has always had his ups and downs, but man is he going down as one of my favorite Miami players of all-time. Such a great leader and someone you just want to root for.

I know it may depend on how the Dolphins finish the season, but where does this one rank among great Miami wins?

Besides the improbable comeback, there was a fake punt that worked for the Dolphins and a fourth quarter that featured explosive plays on both sides. A missed PAT by the Raiders also added to the drama.

Not to mention, Miami overcame a bad PI call on Jones that almost cost the Dolphins the win. How do you call that?

But really, this was about FitzMagic lifting the offense.
Click to expand...
I agree totally, it doesn't depend on anything for me it was just a great Miami Dolphins win. How about the Raiders not wanting to score a touchdown just perfect.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom