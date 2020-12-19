How Far Would You be Willing to Trade Down?

S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
11,553
Reaction score
5,504
With so many teams hungry for quarterbacks, and the Houston pick looking like a top 10, how far would you trade down if you were Chris Grier? That's, of course, assuming there's an offer, which I think is very likely.

First, if you have to have either Chase, Smith or Waddle, I think you stand pat, or move down slightly. But if you're open to other possibilities at wide receiver, you field all offers and see who is willing to overpay.

I have no idea what Miami's draft board will end up looking like, but I think most of us expect a wide receiver early. If not that 1a pick, then hopefully no later than 1b.
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

Class Clown
Club Member
Joined
Feb 26, 2004
Messages
8,061
Reaction score
7,985
Location
New Jersey
Trading down to no later than 12; If Houston's pick finishes in the top 7-8 picks. If it ends up top 5-6, I think they stay put and make a selection.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom