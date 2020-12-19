How Far Would You be Willing to Trade Down?

With so many teams hungry for quarterbacks, and the Houston pick looking like a top 10, how far would you trade down if you were Chris Grier? That's, of course, assuming there's an offer, which I think is very likely.



First, if you have to have either Chase, Smith or Waddle, I think you stand pat, or move down slightly. But if you're open to other possibilities at wide receiver, you field all offers and see who is willing to overpay.



I have no idea what Miami's draft board will end up looking like, but I think most of us expect a wide receiver early. If not that 1a pick, then hopefully no later than 1b.