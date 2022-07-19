How good will the Dolphins be?

Soon everyone will be reporting to camp, then will play a few preseason games to find the best squads, but with all the happenings this off-season, the big question is, how good can Miami be this year?



There are legit reasons why Miami could very well be at the extreme side of the spectrum on this question.



One of the most disappointing teams, and having their pick in 2023 in the top 5:



1. A new headcoach with only one year of being an OC, but still never called the offense.



2. Was the Defensive success the last 2 years on Boyer or Flores?



3. MIami has some great role players at RB, but still have no superstar that can take over a game in bad weather.



4. Speaking of bad weather, Tua has a lot to prove, but one of the biggest is, how will he look in bad weather, how he handles it will make or break him.



5. The O-line still looks a bit iffy. Our best linemen has an injury history, our best guard might be playing Center a position he has not played much, and the right side of the line (Especially Tackle) which is Tua's blindside, is at best a huge Question mark.



One of the best teams in the NFL, and possibly having their pick at 32nd in 2023:



1. The receiving squad is one of most talented in the NFL, and at RB, as talented as Miami has had in a while.



2. McDaniel may lack much experience at a top position, but there is no denying he is brilliant, inventive, and has the players buying into it bigtime.



3. Tua is showing swagger, and unlike years passed, has the confidence of his coach and teammates. He seems to have a "Have something to prove." Attitude.



4. The line is not where it should be yet, but it has better Vets to help the young players, with better coaching to grow finally. Also if the move of Williams to Center works, the line's interior will be pretty much fixed leaving only R-Tackle as the only possible question mark.



5. Speaking of coaching, Miami upgraded here also, many of the new coaches are good teachers also, that can help the young players play smarter, and better



6. Though I put this at 6, it easily can and maybe should be #1, the Defense does not look good, does not look great, the Defense looks scary. There is talent everywhere, and that is going to make Boyer very happy to prove he knows how to run a top Defense, and move out of the Flores shadow.



As you can see, I have more good then bad, and those of you that have seen how excited I have been, are not surprised, if anything surprised I did not attempt to go in homer mode and list twice as many then bad, but everyone has to admit all are legit, though I guess the Tua haters will say Tua being more confident means nothing...Ok, we are all entitled to our opinions, we will see soon enough.



Basically to finish my extremely long opinion, we will know early on how good Miami can be, because the toughest part of the schedule is early, and Miami will be learning a new offense, the Defense without Flores input will be weird early on, and trying to blend all the new talent will take a little time, but if Miami starts the 1st half pretty good to great, I believe sit back and buckle up, because we will be in for an amazing season, considering the 2nd half Dolphins should be much better the the 1st half.



Dolphins up!!!