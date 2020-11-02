How hard are you rooting for

Jeremy0020
The bad teams minus the Texans? I have not rooted for the Giants to win this much since they beat buffalo in the super bowl. For Jacksonville in a long time. The jets can sadly have Lawrence, I hate them and will never root for them! Please keep losing Texans. Never really cared about the Cowboys, Falcons, or Vikings, but hope they win some more. Funny season and hope this **** year can do one thing right.