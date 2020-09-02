How hard will it be to make cuts with no pre season games?

Here's what I mean by that question. In a normal year you have OTA's and TC plus 4 pre season games to see what players can do. Yoy can practice all you want but nothing like to see players in a real game, even if is a pre season game. Now coaches don't have the benefit of seeing those players in games so I wonder, how many mistakes with teams make(not just the Dolphins) by keeping the wrong players or cutting the wrong ones?



Keep in mind that some players are very good in practice but once the game start they suck. On the other hand, some players don't practice good but play great in games. You'd think every teams is in the same boat but we have a lot of new players while you have teams that won't have that many new faces. Anyway, I hope we pick the right guys to keep but I imagine is hard to trim down to 53 without any games(scrimage is just a glorified practice imo)