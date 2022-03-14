How have the Miami Dolphins drafted since 2000?

2010



Most Points: Pittsburgh Steelers

Notable Selections: Maurkice Pouncey, Antonio Brown

Fewest Points: Chicago Bears

Best Average: Pittsburgh Steelers

Worst Average: Buffalo Bills

Total Points: 1,760

Average per Team: 55

Average per Selection: 6.91

Miami Dolphins Points: 51

Miami Dolphins Average: 6.38

Notable Selections: Jared Odrick, Koa Misi, John Jerry, Nolan Carroll, Reshad Jones



2011



Most Points: Denver Broncos

Notable Selections: Von Miller

Fewest Points: Detroit Lions

Best Average: Houston Texans

Notable Selections: J.J. Watt

Worst Average: Detroit Lions

Total Points: 1,695

Average per Team: 52.97

Average per Selection: 6.64

Miami Dolphins Points: 43

Miami Dolphins Average: 7.17

Notable Selections: Mike Pouncey, Charles Clay



2012



Most Points: Seattle Seahawks (Best Season)

Notable Selections: Bobby Wagner, Russell Wilson

Fewest Points: Atlanta Falcons

Best Average: Seattle Seahawks

Worst Average: Atlanta Falcons

Total Points: 1,619

Average per Team: 50.59

Average per Selection: 6.25

Miami Dolphins Points: 51

Miami Dolphins Average: 5.67

Notable Selections: Ryan Tannehill, Jonathan Martin, Olivier Vernon, Lamar Miller, Rishard Matthews



2013



Most Points: Green Bay Packers

Notable Selections: David Bakhtiari

Fewest Points: Cleveland Browns

Best Average: Kansas City Chiefs

Notable Selections: Eric Fisher, Travis Kelce

Worst Average: Indianapolis Colts

Total Points: 1,507

Average per Team: 47.09

Average per Selection: 5.95

Miami Dolphins Points: 48

Miami Dolphins Average: 5.33

Notable Selections: Dion Jordan, Jamar Taylor



2014



Most Points: St. Louis Rams

Notable Selections: Aaron Donald

Fewest Points: New Orleans Saints

Best Average: Oakland Raiders

Notable Selections: Khalil Mack, Derek Carr

Worst Average: New Orleans Saints

Total Points: 1,424

Average per Team: 44.5

Average per Selection: 5.57

Miami Dolphins Points: 48

Miami Dolphins Average: 6

Notable Selections: Ja'Waun James, Jarvis Landry, Billy Turner



2015



Most Points: Kansas City Chiefs

Notable Selections: Marcus Peters

Fewest Points: New York Jets

Best Average: Kansas City Chiefs

Worst Average: New York Jets

Total Points: 1,269

Average per Team: 39.66

Average per Selection: 5.01

Miami Dolphins Points: 36

Miami Dolphins Average: 5.14

Notable Selections: DeVante Parker, Jordan Phillips, Bobby McCain, Jay Ajayi



2016



Most Points: Kansas City Chiefs

Notable Selections: Chris Jones, Tyreek Hill

Fewest Points: Washington Redskins

Best Average: New Orleans Saints

Notable Selections: Michael Thomas

Worst Average: Washington Redskins

Total Points: 1,293

Average per Team: 40.41

Average per Selection: 5.16

Miami Dolphins Points: 55

Miami Dolphins Average: 6.88

Notable Selections: Laremy Tunsil, Xavien Howard, Kenyan Drake, Jakeem Grant



2017



Most Points: New Orleans Saints

Notable Selections: Marshon Lattimore, Alvin Kamara

Fewest Points: New England Patriots

Best Average: New Orleans Saints

Worst Average: Oakland Raiders

Total Points: 1,139

Average per Team: 35.59

Average per Selection: 4.61

Miami Dolphins Points: 27

Miami Dolphins Average: 3.86

Notable Selections: Charles Harris, Raekwon McMillan, Davon Godchaux



2018



Most Points: Indianapolis Colts

Notable Selections: Quenton Nelson, Darius Leonard

Fewest Points: Tennessee Titans

Best Average: Indianapolis Colts

Worst Average: Los Angeles Rams

Total Points: 987

Average per Team: 30.84

Average per Selection: 3.83

Miami Dolphins Points: 41

Miami Dolphins Average: 5.13

Notable Selections: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Mike Gesicki, Jerome Baker, Durham Smythe, Jason Sanders



2019



Most Points: Arizona Cardinals and Oakland Raiders

Notable Selections: Kyler Murray, Josh Jacobs, Maxx Crosby, Hunter Renfrow

Fewest Points: Chicago Bears and Philadelphia Eagles

Best Average: San Francisco 49ers

Notable Selections: Nick Bosa, Deebo Samuel

Worst Average: Chicago Bears, Cincinnati Bengals and Philadelphia Eagles

Total Points: 674

Average per Team: 21.06

Average per Selection: 2.66

Miami Dolphins Points: 16

Miami Dolphins Average: 2.67

Notable Selections: Christian Wilkins, Michael Deiter, Andrew Van Ginkel, Myles Gaskin



2020



Most Points: Minnesota Vikings

Notable Selections: Justin Jefferson

Fewest Points: New Orleans Saints

Best Average: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Notable Selections: Tristan Wirfs, Antoine Winfield Jr.

Worst Average: New England Patriots

Total Points: 499

Average per Team: 15.59

Average per Selection: 1.97

Miami Dolphins Points: 19

Miami Dolphins Average: 1.73

Notable Selections: Tua Tagovailoa, Austin Jackson, Noah Igbinoghene, Robert Hunt, Raekwon Davis, Brandon Jones, Solomon Kindley



2021



Most Points: Dallas Cowboys

Notable Selections: Micah Parsons

Fewest Points: Seattle Seahawks

Best Average: Dallas Cowboys

Worst Average: Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Total Points: 264

Average per Team: 8.65

Average per Selection: 1.01

Miami Dolphins Points: 5

Miami Dolphins Average: .71

Notable Selections: Jaylen Waddle, Jaelen Phillips, Jevon Holland, Liam Eichenberg, Hunter Long





Teams Ranked by Total Points:

1. Baltimore Ravens (1,177)

2. New England Patriots (1,152)

3. Green Bay Packers (1,136)

4. San Francisco 49ers (1,133)

5. Seattle Seahawks (1,119)

6. Dallas Cowboys (1,072)

7. Cincinnati Bengals (1,038)

8. Pittsburgh Steelers (1,035)

9. Carolina Panthers (1,023)

10. Arizona Cardinals (1,004)

11. Los Angeles Chargers (996)

12. Kansas City Chiefs (993)

13. Minnesota Vikings (981)

14. Tennessee Titans (956)

15. Los Angeles Rams (947)

16. Philadelphia Eagles (945)

T-17. Cleveland Browns (940)

T-17. Indianapolis Colts (940)

19. Buffalo Bills (911)

20. Houston Texans (897)

21. Denver Broncos (893)

22. Las Vegas Raiders (892)

23. Chicago Bears (878)

24. New York Jets (860)

T-25. Detroit Lions (850)

T-25. New Orleans Saints (850)

27. Miami Dolphins (848)

28. Atlanta Falcons (844)

29. New York Giants (829)

30. Jacksonville Jaguars (824)

31. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (784)

32. Washington Commanders (740)



Teams Ranked by Average Points per Selection:

T-1. Baltimore Ravens (6.26)

T-1. Los Angeles Chargers (6.26)

3. Arizona Cardinals (6.20)

4. Carolina Panthers (6.16)

5. New Orleans (6.03)

6. Dallas Cowboys (6.02)

7. Kansas City Chiefs (5.98)

8. New England Patriots (5.94)

9. Pittsburgh Steelers (5.88)

10. Seattle Seahawks (5.80)

11. Houston Texans (5.79)

12. San Francisco 49ers (5.75)

13. Green Bay Packers (5.75)

14. New York Jets (5.51)

15. Chicago Bears (5.39)

16. Cincinnati Bengals (5.38)

17. Indianapolis Colts (5.28)

18. Philadelphia Eagles (5.22)

T-19. Atlants Falcons (5.18)

T-19. Buffalo Bills (5.18)

21. New York Giants (5.15)

22. Tennessee Titans (5.14)

23. Denver Broncos (5.13)

24. Cleveland Browns (5.08)

25. Las Vegas Raiders (5.07)

26. Minnesota Vikings (5.06)

27. Miami Dolphins (5.02)

28. Detroit Lions (4.97)

29. Los Angeles Rams (4.91)

30. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4.69)

31. Jacksonville Jaguars (4.60)

32. Washington Commanders (4.40)



Teams Ranked by Winning Percentage:

1. New England Patriots (72%)

2. Pittsburgh Steelers (64.4%)

3. Green Bay Packers (63.5%)

4. Indianapolis Colts (61.5%)

5. Baltimore Ravens (59.2%)

T-6. New Orleans Saints (57.8%)

T-6. Philadelphia Eagles (57.8%)

8. Seattle Seahawks (57.1%)

9. Denver Broncos (55%)

10. Kansas City Chiefs (54.4%)

11. Dallas Cowboys (52.7%)

12. Tennessee Titans (51.8%)

13. Minnesota Vikings (51.3%)

14. Los Angeles Chargers (50.4%)

15. Atlanta Falcons (49.7%)

16. Chicago Bears (48.4%)

T-17. Miami Dolphins (47.6%)

T-17. New York Giants (47.6%)

19. Carolina Panthers (47.5%)

20. Los Angeles Rams (47.2%)

21. San Francisco 49ers (46.6%)

22. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (45.9%)

T-23. Buffalo Bills (45.6%)

T-23. Cincinnati Bengals (45.6%)

25. Arizona Cardinals (44.5%)

26. New York Jets (43.6%)

27. Houston Texans (43.3%)

28. Washington Commanders (41.5%)

29. Las Vegas Raiders (40.5%)

30. Jacksonville Jaguars (37.1%)

31. Detroit Lions (34.8%)

32. Cleveland Browns (33.6%)



Top 10 Overachievers: (Total Points vs Win Percentage)

1. New Orleans Saints (+19)

T-2. Atlanta Falcons (+13)

T-2. Indianapolis Colts (+13)

T-4. Denver Broncos (+12)

T-4. New York Giants (+12)

T-6. Miami Dolphins (+10)

T-6. Philadelphia Eagles (+10)

8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+9)

9. Chicago Bears (+7)

10. Pittsburgh Steelers (+6)



Top 10 Underachievers: (Total Points vs Win Percentage)

1. San Francisco 49ers (-17)

2. Cincinnati Bengals (-16)

T-3. Cleveland Browns (-15)

T-3. Arizona Cardinals (-15)

5. Carolina Panthers (-10)

T-6. Las Vegas Raiders (-7)

T-6. Houston Texans (-7)

8. Detroit Lions (-6)

T-9. Los Angeles Rams (-5)

T-9. Dallas Cowboys (-5)



As you can see, results are heavily reliant on the draft. Of the top 10 teams in win percentage since 2000, 6 of them are in the top 12 in total draft points.



Bad News: Dolphins haven't drafted well.

Good News: Dolphins have overachieved.



Hopefully you made it this far and if so I thank you. Goodnight.



TL;DR

Dolphins don't draft well. Teams that do typically win.