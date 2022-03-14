How have the Miami Dolphins drafted since 2000?

phinfann13
The question is self explanatory, but how many of us have wondered exactly that. I think most of us could say that we haven't been the best, but are unsure how we stack up with the rest of the league. I decided to dive into it to see where the Dolphins ranked amongst the rest of the NFL. This was something that took me a while so please try to make any comments or criticism constructive. Thank you!
How teams were ranked
Each teams draft classes since 2000 were graded as follows:
Where information was gathered from
All of the information was provided by Pro Football Reference
Totals
Points: 30,487
Points per Year: 1,386
Points per Team per Year: 43.46 (Miami: 38.55)
Average per Team: 953 (Miami: 848)
Average per Selection: 5.46 (Miami: 5.02)
2000
Most Points: New England Patriots
Notable Selections: Tom Brady
Fewest Points: Dallas Cowboys
Best Average (Total Points divided by Total Picks): Oakland Raiders
Notable Selections: Sebastian Janikowski, Shane Lechler
Worst Average (Total Points divided by Total Picks): Dallas Cowboys
Total Points: 1,643
Average per Team: 53
Average per Selection: 6.45
Miami Dolphins Points: 23
Miami Dolphins Average: 3.83
Notable Selections: Todd Wade
2001
Most Points: San Diego Chargers
Notable Selections: LaDanian Tomlinson, Drew Brees
Fewest Points: Minnesota Vikings
Best Average: San Diego Chargers
Worst Average: Dallas Cowboys
Total Points: 1,720
Average per Team: 55.48 (Best Season)
Average per Selection: 6.99 (Best Season)
Miami Dolphins Points: 42
Miami Dolphins Average: 4.67
Notable Selections: Jamar Fletcher, Chris Chambers, Morlon Greenwood
2002
Most Points: Baltimore Ravens
Notable Selections: Ed Reed
Fewest Points: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Best Average: Carolina Panthers
Notable Selections: Julius Peppers
Worst Average: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Total Points: 1,556
Average per Team: 48.63
Average per Selection: 5.99
Miami Dolphins Points: 26
Miami Dolphins Average: 5.20
Notable Selections: Seth McKinney, Randy McMichael
2003
Most Points: Baltimore Ravens
Notable Selections: Terrell Suggs
Fewest Points: Washington Redskins
Best Average: Pittsburgh Steelers
Notable Selections: Troy Polamalu
Worst Average: New Orleans Saints
Total Points: 1,744
Average per Team: 54.5
Average per Selection: 6.76
Miami Dolphins Points: 41
Miami Dolphins Average: 4.56
Notable Selections: Eddie Moore, Wade Smith, Donald Lee, Yeremiah Bell
2004 (Note: This is only draft where I assigned points to a team other than the team that drafted the player since Eli Manning and Philip Rivers were traded for each other immediately after being selected.)
Most Points: San Diego Chargers
Notable Selections: Philip Rivers, Nate Kaeding, Nick Hardwick, Shaun Phillips, Michael Turner
Fewest Points: Miami Dolphins
Best Average: Arizona Cardinals (Best Season)
Notable Selections: Larry Fitzgerald, Karlos Dansby, Darnell Dockett
Worst Average: Denver Broncos
Total Points: 1,629
Average per Team: 50.91
Average per Selection: 6.43
Miami Dolphins Points: 23
Miami Dolphins Average: 3.83
Notable Selections: Vernon Carey, Rex Hadnot
2005
Most Points: Green Bay Packers
Notable Selections: Aaron Rodgers, Nick Collins
Fewest Points: Cincinnati Bengals
Best Average: Dallas Cowboys
Notable Selections: DeMarcus Ware, Jay Ratliff
Worst Average: Cincinnati Bengals
Total Points: 1,652
Average per Team: 51.63
Average per Selection: 6.43
Miami Dolphins Points: 43
Miami Dolphins Average: 7.17
Notable Selections: Ronnie Brown, Matt Roth, Channing Crowder
2006
Most Points: New York Jets
Notable Selections: D'Brickashaw Ferguson, Nick Mangold, Leon Washington
Fewest Points: Atlanta Falcons
Best Average: Denver Broncos
Notable Selections: Brandon Marshall, Elvis Dumervil
Worst Average: St. Louis Rams
Total Points: 1,775 (Best Season)
Average per Team: 55.47
Average per Selection: 6.98
Miami Dolphins Points: 30
Miami Dolphins Average: 5
Notable Selections: Jason Allen
2007
Most Points: San Francisco 49ers
Notable Selections: Patrick Willis, Joe Staley, Dashon Goldson
Fewest Points: Washington Redskins
Best Average: New York Jets
Notable Selections: Darrelle Revis
Worst Average: New England Patriots
Total Points: 1,683
Average per Team: 52.59
Average per Selection: 6.84
Miami Dolphins Points: 60
Miami Dolphins Average: 6
Notable Selections: Ted Ginn Jr. (and family), John Beck, Samson Satele, Paul Soliai, Brandon Fields
2008
Most Points: Kansas City Chiefs
Notable Selections: Brandon Albert, Jamaal Charles
Fewest Points: San Diego Chargers
Best Average: New England Patriots
Notable Selections: Jerod Mayo, Matthew Slater
Worst Average: San Diego Chargers
Total Points: 1,545
Average per Team: 48.28
Average per Selection: 6.07
Miami Dolphins Points: 69
Miami Dolphins Average: 7.67
Notable Selections: Jake Long, Chad Henne, Kendall Langford
2009
Most Points: Green Bay Packers
Notable Selections: Clay Matthews
Fewest Points: New York Jets
Best Average: New Orleans Saints
Notable Selections: Malcolm Jenkins, Thomas Morstead
Worst Average: Dallas Cowboys
Total Points: 1,410
Average per Team: 44.06
Average per Selection: 5.68
Miami Dolphins Points: 51
Miami Dolphins Average: 5.67
Notable Selections: Vontae Davis, Pat White, Sean Smith, Brian Hartline, Chris Clemons
