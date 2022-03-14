 How have the Miami Dolphins drafted since 2000? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

How have the Miami Dolphins drafted since 2000?

The question is self explanatory, but how many of us have wondered exactly that. I think most of us could say that we haven't been the best, but are unsure how we stack up with the rest of the league. I decided to dive into it to see where the Dolphins ranked amongst the rest of the NFL. This was something that took me a while so please try to make any comments or criticism constructive. Thank you!

How teams were ranked

Each teams draft classes since 2000 were graded as follows:
  • Each season their draft pick played in the NFL: 1 Point (Player must have played in an NFL game to count, regardless of team they played for)
  • Each season their draft pick made the AP All-Pro Second Team: 2 Points
  • Each season their draft pick made the Pro Bowl: 2 Points
  • Each season their draft pick made the AP All-Pro First Team: 3 Points
  • If the teams draft pick was selected as the ORoY: 3 Points
  • If the teams draft pick was selected as the DRoY: 3 Points
  • If the teams draft pick was selected as the OPoY: 4 Points (If player was also selected as MVP, these points were voided)
  • If the teams draft pick was selected as the DPoY: 4 Points (If player was also selected as MVP, these points were voided)
  • If the teams draft pick was selected as the MVP: 4 Points
  • If the teams draft pick was selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame: 5 Points (Players who are not yet in the Hall of Fame, but are virtual locks, were awarded points)

Where information was gathered from

All of the information was provided by Pro Football Reference

Totals

Points: 30,487
Points per Year: 1,386
Points per Team per Year: 43.46 (Miami: 38.55)
Average per Team: 953 (Miami: 848)
Average per Selection: 5.46 (Miami: 5.02)


2000

Most Points: New England Patriots
Notable Selections: Tom Brady
Fewest Points: Dallas Cowboys
Best Average (Total Points divided by Total Picks): Oakland Raiders
Notable Selections: Sebastian Janikowski, Shane Lechler
Worst Average (Total Points divided by Total Picks): Dallas Cowboys
Total Points: 1,643
Average per Team: 53
Average per Selection: 6.45
Miami Dolphins Points: 23
Miami Dolphins Average: 3.83
Notable Selections: Todd Wade

2001

Most Points: San Diego Chargers
Notable Selections: LaDanian Tomlinson, Drew Brees
Fewest Points: Minnesota Vikings
Best Average: San Diego Chargers
Worst Average: Dallas Cowboys
Total Points: 1,720
Average per Team: 55.48 (Best Season)
Average per Selection: 6.99 (Best Season)
Miami Dolphins Points: 42
Miami Dolphins Average: 4.67
Notable Selections: Jamar Fletcher, Chris Chambers, Morlon Greenwood

2002

Most Points: Baltimore Ravens
Notable Selections: Ed Reed
Fewest Points: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Best Average: Carolina Panthers
Notable Selections: Julius Peppers
Worst Average: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Total Points: 1,556
Average per Team: 48.63
Average per Selection: 5.99
Miami Dolphins Points: 26
Miami Dolphins Average: 5.20
Notable Selections: Seth McKinney, Randy McMichael

2003

Most Points: Baltimore Ravens
Notable Selections: Terrell Suggs
Fewest Points: Washington Redskins
Best Average: Pittsburgh Steelers
Notable Selections: Troy Polamalu
Worst Average: New Orleans Saints
Total Points: 1,744
Average per Team: 54.5
Average per Selection: 6.76
Miami Dolphins Points: 41
Miami Dolphins Average: 4.56
Notable Selections: Eddie Moore, Wade Smith, Donald Lee, Yeremiah Bell

2004 (Note: This is only draft where I assigned points to a team other than the team that drafted the player since Eli Manning and Philip Rivers were traded for each other immediately after being selected.)

Most Points: San Diego Chargers
Notable Selections: Philip Rivers, Nate Kaeding, Nick Hardwick, Shaun Phillips, Michael Turner
Fewest Points: Miami Dolphins
Best Average: Arizona Cardinals (Best Season)
Notable Selections: Larry Fitzgerald, Karlos Dansby, Darnell Dockett
Worst Average: Denver Broncos
Total Points: 1,629
Average per Team: 50.91
Average per Selection: 6.43
Miami Dolphins Points: 23
Miami Dolphins Average: 3.83
Notable Selections: Vernon Carey, Rex Hadnot

2005

Most Points: Green Bay Packers
Notable Selections: Aaron Rodgers, Nick Collins
Fewest Points: Cincinnati Bengals
Best Average: Dallas Cowboys
Notable Selections: DeMarcus Ware, Jay Ratliff
Worst Average: Cincinnati Bengals
Total Points: 1,652
Average per Team: 51.63
Average per Selection: 6.43
Miami Dolphins Points: 43
Miami Dolphins Average: 7.17
Notable Selections: Ronnie Brown, Matt Roth, Channing Crowder

2006

Most Points: New York Jets
Notable Selections: D'Brickashaw Ferguson, Nick Mangold, Leon Washington
Fewest Points: Atlanta Falcons
Best Average: Denver Broncos
Notable Selections: Brandon Marshall, Elvis Dumervil
Worst Average: St. Louis Rams
Total Points: 1,775 (Best Season)
Average per Team: 55.47
Average per Selection: 6.98
Miami Dolphins Points: 30
Miami Dolphins Average: 5
Notable Selections: Jason Allen

2007

Most Points: San Francisco 49ers
Notable Selections: Patrick Willis, Joe Staley, Dashon Goldson
Fewest Points: Washington Redskins
Best Average: New York Jets
Notable Selections: Darrelle Revis
Worst Average: New England Patriots
Total Points: 1,683
Average per Team: 52.59
Average per Selection: 6.84
Miami Dolphins Points: 60
Miami Dolphins Average: 6
Notable Selections: Ted Ginn Jr. (and family), John Beck, Samson Satele, Paul Soliai, Brandon Fields

2008

Most Points: Kansas City Chiefs
Notable Selections: Brandon Albert, Jamaal Charles
Fewest Points: San Diego Chargers
Best Average: New England Patriots
Notable Selections: Jerod Mayo, Matthew Slater
Worst Average: San Diego Chargers
Total Points: 1,545
Average per Team: 48.28
Average per Selection: 6.07
Miami Dolphins Points: 69
Miami Dolphins Average: 7.67
Notable Selections: Jake Long, Chad Henne, Kendall Langford

2009

Most Points: Green Bay Packers
Notable Selections: Clay Matthews
Fewest Points: New York Jets
Best Average: New Orleans Saints
Notable Selections: Malcolm Jenkins, Thomas Morstead
Worst Average: Dallas Cowboys
Total Points: 1,410
Average per Team: 44.06
Average per Selection: 5.68
Miami Dolphins Points: 51
Miami Dolphins Average: 5.67
Notable Selections: Vontae Davis, Pat White, Sean Smith, Brian Hartline, Chris Clemons
 
2010

Most Points: Pittsburgh Steelers
Notable Selections: Maurkice Pouncey, Antonio Brown
Fewest Points: Chicago Bears
Best Average: Pittsburgh Steelers
Worst Average: Buffalo Bills
Total Points: 1,760
Average per Team: 55
Average per Selection: 6.91
Miami Dolphins Points: 51
Miami Dolphins Average: 6.38
Notable Selections: Jared Odrick, Koa Misi, John Jerry, Nolan Carroll, Reshad Jones

2011

Most Points: Denver Broncos
Notable Selections: Von Miller
Fewest Points: Detroit Lions
Best Average: Houston Texans
Notable Selections: J.J. Watt
Worst Average: Detroit Lions
Total Points: 1,695
Average per Team: 52.97
Average per Selection: 6.64
Miami Dolphins Points: 43
Miami Dolphins Average: 7.17
Notable Selections: Mike Pouncey, Charles Clay

2012

Most Points: Seattle Seahawks (Best Season)
Notable Selections: Bobby Wagner, Russell Wilson
Fewest Points: Atlanta Falcons
Best Average: Seattle Seahawks
Worst Average: Atlanta Falcons
Total Points: 1,619
Average per Team: 50.59
Average per Selection: 6.25
Miami Dolphins Points: 51
Miami Dolphins Average: 5.67
Notable Selections: Ryan Tannehill, Jonathan Martin, Olivier Vernon, Lamar Miller, Rishard Matthews

2013

Most Points: Green Bay Packers
Notable Selections: David Bakhtiari
Fewest Points: Cleveland Browns
Best Average: Kansas City Chiefs
Notable Selections: Eric Fisher, Travis Kelce
Worst Average: Indianapolis Colts
Total Points: 1,507
Average per Team: 47.09
Average per Selection: 5.95
Miami Dolphins Points: 48
Miami Dolphins Average: 5.33
Notable Selections: Dion Jordan, Jamar Taylor

2014

Most Points: St. Louis Rams
Notable Selections: Aaron Donald
Fewest Points: New Orleans Saints
Best Average: Oakland Raiders
Notable Selections: Khalil Mack, Derek Carr
Worst Average: New Orleans Saints
Total Points: 1,424
Average per Team: 44.5
Average per Selection: 5.57
Miami Dolphins Points: 48
Miami Dolphins Average: 6
Notable Selections: Ja'Waun James, Jarvis Landry, Billy Turner

2015

Most Points: Kansas City Chiefs
Notable Selections: Marcus Peters
Fewest Points: New York Jets
Best Average: Kansas City Chiefs
Worst Average: New York Jets
Total Points: 1,269
Average per Team: 39.66
Average per Selection: 5.01
Miami Dolphins Points: 36
Miami Dolphins Average: 5.14
Notable Selections: DeVante Parker, Jordan Phillips, Bobby McCain, Jay Ajayi

2016

Most Points: Kansas City Chiefs
Notable Selections: Chris Jones, Tyreek Hill
Fewest Points: Washington Redskins
Best Average: New Orleans Saints
Notable Selections: Michael Thomas
Worst Average: Washington Redskins
Total Points: 1,293
Average per Team: 40.41
Average per Selection: 5.16
Miami Dolphins Points: 55
Miami Dolphins Average: 6.88
Notable Selections: Laremy Tunsil, Xavien Howard, Kenyan Drake, Jakeem Grant

2017

Most Points: New Orleans Saints
Notable Selections: Marshon Lattimore, Alvin Kamara
Fewest Points: New England Patriots
Best Average: New Orleans Saints
Worst Average: Oakland Raiders
Total Points: 1,139
Average per Team: 35.59
Average per Selection: 4.61
Miami Dolphins Points: 27
Miami Dolphins Average: 3.86
Notable Selections: Charles Harris, Raekwon McMillan, Davon Godchaux

2018

Most Points: Indianapolis Colts
Notable Selections: Quenton Nelson, Darius Leonard
Fewest Points: Tennessee Titans
Best Average: Indianapolis Colts
Worst Average: Los Angeles Rams
Total Points: 987
Average per Team: 30.84
Average per Selection: 3.83
Miami Dolphins Points: 41
Miami Dolphins Average: 5.13
Notable Selections: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Mike Gesicki, Jerome Baker, Durham Smythe, Jason Sanders

2019

Most Points: Arizona Cardinals and Oakland Raiders
Notable Selections: Kyler Murray, Josh Jacobs, Maxx Crosby, Hunter Renfrow
Fewest Points: Chicago Bears and Philadelphia Eagles
Best Average: San Francisco 49ers
Notable Selections: Nick Bosa, Deebo Samuel
Worst Average: Chicago Bears, Cincinnati Bengals and Philadelphia Eagles
Total Points: 674
Average per Team: 21.06
Average per Selection: 2.66
Miami Dolphins Points: 16
Miami Dolphins Average: 2.67
Notable Selections: Christian Wilkins, Michael Deiter, Andrew Van Ginkel, Myles Gaskin

2020

Most Points: Minnesota Vikings
Notable Selections: Justin Jefferson
Fewest Points: New Orleans Saints
Best Average: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Notable Selections: Tristan Wirfs, Antoine Winfield Jr.
Worst Average: New England Patriots
Total Points: 499
Average per Team: 15.59
Average per Selection: 1.97
Miami Dolphins Points: 19
Miami Dolphins Average: 1.73
Notable Selections: Tua Tagovailoa, Austin Jackson, Noah Igbinoghene, Robert Hunt, Raekwon Davis, Brandon Jones, Solomon Kindley

2021

Most Points: Dallas Cowboys
Notable Selections: Micah Parsons
Fewest Points: Seattle Seahawks
Best Average: Dallas Cowboys
Worst Average: Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Total Points: 264
Average per Team: 8.65
Average per Selection: 1.01
Miami Dolphins Points: 5
Miami Dolphins Average: .71
Notable Selections: Jaylen Waddle, Jaelen Phillips, Jevon Holland, Liam Eichenberg, Hunter Long


Teams Ranked by Total Points:
1. Baltimore Ravens (1,177)
2. New England Patriots (1,152)
3. Green Bay Packers (1,136)
4. San Francisco 49ers (1,133)
5. Seattle Seahawks (1,119)
6. Dallas Cowboys (1,072)
7. Cincinnati Bengals (1,038)
8. Pittsburgh Steelers (1,035)
9. Carolina Panthers (1,023)
10. Arizona Cardinals (1,004)
11. Los Angeles Chargers (996)
12. Kansas City Chiefs (993)
13. Minnesota Vikings (981)
14. Tennessee Titans (956)
15. Los Angeles Rams (947)
16. Philadelphia Eagles (945)
T-17. Cleveland Browns (940)
T-17. Indianapolis Colts (940)
19. Buffalo Bills (911)
20. Houston Texans (897)
21. Denver Broncos (893)
22. Las Vegas Raiders (892)
23. Chicago Bears (878)
24. New York Jets (860)
T-25. Detroit Lions (850)
T-25. New Orleans Saints (850)
27. Miami Dolphins (848)
28. Atlanta Falcons (844)
29. New York Giants (829)
30. Jacksonville Jaguars (824)
31. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (784)
32. Washington Commanders (740)

Teams Ranked by Average Points per Selection:
T-1. Baltimore Ravens (6.26)
T-1. Los Angeles Chargers (6.26)
3. Arizona Cardinals (6.20)
4. Carolina Panthers (6.16)
5. New Orleans (6.03)
6. Dallas Cowboys (6.02)
7. Kansas City Chiefs (5.98)
8. New England Patriots (5.94)
9. Pittsburgh Steelers (5.88)
10. Seattle Seahawks (5.80)
11. Houston Texans (5.79)
12. San Francisco 49ers (5.75)
13. Green Bay Packers (5.75)
14. New York Jets (5.51)
15. Chicago Bears (5.39)
16. Cincinnati Bengals (5.38)
17. Indianapolis Colts (5.28)
18. Philadelphia Eagles (5.22)
T-19. Atlants Falcons (5.18)
T-19. Buffalo Bills (5.18)
21. New York Giants (5.15)
22. Tennessee Titans (5.14)
23. Denver Broncos (5.13)
24. Cleveland Browns (5.08)
25. Las Vegas Raiders (5.07)
26. Minnesota Vikings (5.06)
27. Miami Dolphins (5.02)
28. Detroit Lions (4.97)
29. Los Angeles Rams (4.91)
30. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4.69)
31. Jacksonville Jaguars (4.60)
32. Washington Commanders (4.40)

Teams Ranked by Winning Percentage:
1. New England Patriots (72%)
2. Pittsburgh Steelers (64.4%)
3. Green Bay Packers (63.5%)
4. Indianapolis Colts (61.5%)
5. Baltimore Ravens (59.2%)
T-6. New Orleans Saints (57.8%)
T-6. Philadelphia Eagles (57.8%)
8. Seattle Seahawks (57.1%)
9. Denver Broncos (55%)
10. Kansas City Chiefs (54.4%)
11. Dallas Cowboys (52.7%)
12. Tennessee Titans (51.8%)
13. Minnesota Vikings (51.3%)
14. Los Angeles Chargers (50.4%)
15. Atlanta Falcons (49.7%)
16. Chicago Bears (48.4%)
T-17. Miami Dolphins (47.6%)
T-17. New York Giants (47.6%)
19. Carolina Panthers (47.5%)
20. Los Angeles Rams (47.2%)
21. San Francisco 49ers (46.6%)
22. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (45.9%)
T-23. Buffalo Bills (45.6%)
T-23. Cincinnati Bengals (45.6%)
25. Arizona Cardinals (44.5%)
26. New York Jets (43.6%)
27. Houston Texans (43.3%)
28. Washington Commanders (41.5%)
29. Las Vegas Raiders (40.5%)
30. Jacksonville Jaguars (37.1%)
31. Detroit Lions (34.8%)
32. Cleveland Browns (33.6%)

Top 10 Overachievers: (Total Points vs Win Percentage)
1. New Orleans Saints (+19)
T-2. Atlanta Falcons (+13)
T-2. Indianapolis Colts (+13)
T-4. Denver Broncos (+12)
T-4. New York Giants (+12)
T-6. Miami Dolphins (+10)
T-6. Philadelphia Eagles (+10)
8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+9)
9. Chicago Bears (+7)
10. Pittsburgh Steelers (+6)

Top 10 Underachievers: (Total Points vs Win Percentage)
1. San Francisco 49ers (-17)
2. Cincinnati Bengals (-16)
T-3. Cleveland Browns (-15)
T-3. Arizona Cardinals (-15)
5. Carolina Panthers (-10)
T-6. Las Vegas Raiders (-7)
T-6. Houston Texans (-7)
8. Detroit Lions (-6)
T-9. Los Angeles Rams (-5)
T-9. Dallas Cowboys (-5)

As you can see, results are heavily reliant on the draft. Of the top 10 teams in win percentage since 2000, 6 of them are in the top 12 in total draft points.

Bad News: Dolphins haven't drafted well.
Good News: Dolphins have overachieved.

Hopefully you made it this far and if so I thank you. Goodnight.

TL;DR
Dolphins don't draft well. Teams that do typically win.
 
For anyone wondering, these are the players who I included as Hall of Famers:

Tom Brady
Drew Brees
Aaron Donald
Larry Fitzgerald
Dwight Freeney
Rob Gronkowski
Travis Kelce
Eli Manning
Adrian Peterson
Darrelle Revis
Philip Rivers
Ben Roethlisberger
Terrell Suggs
Joe Thomas
Bobby Wagner
J.J. Watt
Reggie Wayne
Kevin Williams
Patrick Willis
Jason Witten
 
