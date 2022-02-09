How i would fix the oline.

Dolfan40 said: Make me the oline coach, jokes aside i never get hired a german with 8 years of coaching experience. But I would teach them a better technique than what the ol coach did this year.



Free Agency:



Terron Armstead LT 4 Years 90M 50M Gtd

Lake Tomlinson OG 3 Years 27M 17M Gtd



Alternative:



Brandon Scherff 4 Years 60m 32.5M Gtd.



And i would try to get Linderbaum the Center from Iowa,he is far better than Creed Humphreys in my opinion. Click to expand...

That's a great plan. I know Armstead has had injuries, but he's really good in pass protection. Plus, I think NO will have trouble keeping him. Brown will likely re-sign with KC.I don't necessarily like paying a guard, but Tomlinson's familiarity with McDaniel's system could really help in teaching other linemen. That's a complicated system.Linderbaum will likely be gone somewhere in the top 20, but that would be a great add.I think Eichenberg and Deiter could be serviceable.