 How i would fix the oline. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

How i would fix the oline.

Dolfan40

Dolfan40

Active Roster
Joined
Dec 25, 2019
Messages
65
Reaction score
96
Age
28
Location
Germany
Make me the oline coach, jokes aside i never get hired a german with 8 years of coaching experience. But I would teach them a better technique than what the ol coach did this year.

Free Agency:

Terron Armstead LT 4 Years 90M 50M Gtd
Lake Tomlinson OG 3 Years 27M 17M Gtd

Alternative:

Brandon Scherff 4 Years 60m 32.5M Gtd.

And i would try to get Linderbaum the Center from Iowa,he is far better than Creed Humphreys in my opinion.
 
artdnj

artdnj

Time is Now
Club Member
Joined
Dec 26, 2004
Messages
7,921
Reaction score
6,200
Location
Garden State
Dolfan40 said:
Make me the oline coach, jokes aside i never get hired a german with 8 years of coaching experience. But I would teach them a better technique than what the ol coach did this year.

Free Agency:

Terron Armstead LT 4 Years 90M 50M Gtd
Lake Tomlinson OG 3 Years 27M 17M Gtd

Alternative:

Brandon Scherff 4 Years 60m 32.5M Gtd.

And i would try to get Linderbaum the Center from Iowa,he is far better than Creed Humphreys in my opinion.
Click to expand...
I don’t even know you but you’d probably be better than what we’ve had.
 
Dolfan40

Dolfan40

Active Roster
Joined
Dec 25, 2019
Messages
65
Reaction score
96
Age
28
Location
Germany
artdnj said:
I don’t even know you but you’d probably be better than what we’ve had.
Click to expand...

Hahah I would leave everything in germany to be a coaching intern on the dolphins i mean im 28 maybe to old to be an intern haha. But the technique are fixable if you would point it out and correct it. Jean pierre did not know offense line.
 
D

dol-phan007

Money is Power
Joined
Jan 25, 2008
Messages
1,043
Reaction score
757
NFL.com's latest mock draft has us taking Daniel Faalele, OT from Minnesota in the first round. He is 6'-9" and 380 lbs. I'm sure he could get the D-Line moving in the opposite direction.
 
Dolfan40

Dolfan40

Active Roster
Joined
Dec 25, 2019
Messages
65
Reaction score
96
Age
28
Location
Germany
dol-phan007 said:
NFL.com's latest mock draft has us taking Daniel Faalele, OT from Minnesota in the first round. He is 6'-9" and 380 lbs. I'm sure he could get the D-Line moving in the opposite direction.
Click to expand...

I check him out later
 
artdnj

artdnj

Time is Now
Club Member
Joined
Dec 26, 2004
Messages
7,921
Reaction score
6,200
Location
Garden State
dol-phan007 said:
NFL.com's latest mock draft has us taking Daniel Faalele, OT from Minnesota in the first round. He is 6'-9" and 380 lbs. I'm sure he could get the D-Line moving in the opposite direction.
Click to expand...
I would like to use free agency then get a great oline coach and see what he can do with the personnel we have.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
17,667
Reaction score
15,104
Dolfan40 said:
Make me the oline coach, jokes aside i never get hired a german with 8 years of coaching experience. But I would teach them a better technique than what the ol coach did this year.

Free Agency:

Terron Armstead LT 4 Years 90M 50M Gtd
Lake Tomlinson OG 3 Years 27M 17M Gtd

Alternative:

Brandon Scherff 4 Years 60m 32.5M Gtd.

And i would try to get Linderbaum the Center from Iowa,he is far better than Creed Humphreys in my opinion.
Click to expand...
That's a great plan. I know Armstead has had injuries, but he's really good in pass protection. Plus, I think NO will have trouble keeping him. Brown will likely re-sign with KC.

I don't necessarily like paying a guard, but Tomlinson's familiarity with McDaniel's system could really help in teaching other linemen. That's a complicated system.

Linderbaum will likely be gone somewhere in the top 20, but that would be a great add.

I think Eichenberg and Deiter could be serviceable.
 
D

dol-phan007

Money is Power
Joined
Jan 25, 2008
Messages
1,043
Reaction score
757
artdnj said:
I would like to use free agency then get a great oline coach and see what he can do with the personnel we have.
Click to expand...
Same here. We have all this money, let's put a little more money into a couple proven guys and see if a coach can get the most out of the young players that we have.
 
G

GhostArmOfMarino

Club Member
Joined
Apr 23, 2021
Messages
3,787
Reaction score
5,563
Age
29
Location
Florida
dol-phan007 said:
NFL.com's latest mock draft has us taking Daniel Faalele, OT from Minnesota in the first round. He is 6'-9" and 380 lbs. I'm sure he could get the D-Line moving in the opposite direction.
Click to expand...

Christ, is that even real human size? Can a guy that tall and heavy even get the right pad level and foot quickness?
 
Dolfan40

Dolfan40

Active Roster
Joined
Dec 25, 2019
Messages
65
Reaction score
96
Age
28
Location
Germany
D

dol-phan007

Money is Power
Joined
Jan 25, 2008
Messages
1,043
Reaction score
757
GhostArmOfMarino said:
Christ, is that even real human size? Can a guy that tall and heavy even get the right pad level and foot quickness?
Click to expand...
I like the thought of getting someone like him because of how big he is but that could be really bad for Tua. There is no way Tua can see downfield behind him.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom