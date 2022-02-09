How i would fix the oline.

Make me the oline coach, jokes aside i never get hired a german with 8 years of coaching experience. But I would teach them a better technique than what the ol coach did this year.
Free Agency:
Terron Armstead LT 4 Years 90M 50M Gtd
Lake Tomlinson OG 3 Years 27M 17M Gtd
Alternative:
Brandon Scherff 4 Years 60m 32.5M Gtd.
And i would try to get Linderbaum the Center from Iowa,he is far better than Creed Humphreys in my opinion.
