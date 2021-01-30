How is Sewell at 3 not a no brainer?

I get WR is a need, but outside of a few contrarians, everyone seems to agree that Sewell is at least perennial Pro Bowler at a premier position if he’s healthy.



Go look at the history of WRs drafted in the top ten over the past fifteen years, and it’s not encouraging. Add the fact that Smith dominated at Alabama in a COVID year, would make me real hesitant to draft him at 3. Grier can always trade up from 16 to get a WR he likes given the two second rounders.