How is Sewell at 3 not a no brainer?

NJ Dolphan

I get WR is a need, but outside of a few contrarians, everyone seems to agree that Sewell is at least perennial Pro Bowler at a premier position if he’s healthy.

Go look at the history of WRs drafted in the top ten over the past fifteen years, and it’s not encouraging. Add the fact that Smith dominated at Alabama in a COVID year, would make me real hesitant to draft him at 3. Grier can always trade up from 16 to get a WR he likes given the two second rounders.
 
foozool13

foozool13

#12 #13 #23 #29 #54 #99
This team is starving for playmakers, so naturally we want a sexy pick at 3.

I think if we stay at 3 he’s the pick, but I don’t think we will stay at 3.
 
AdamD13

AdamD13

Sewell, Smith or Chase I can see at #3 or any other pick if they are available when Miami picks.

The argument for a WR would be seeing the impact Diggs had on Allen this season and AJ Brown had on Tannehill the season before.

I can see Smith and Chase betting impact players worthy of #3. But never know how a career will unfold.
 
NJ Dolphan

AdamD13 said:
Sewell, Smith or Chase I can see at #3 or any other pick if they are available when Miami picks.

The argument for a WR would be seeing the impact Diggs had on Allen this season and AJ Brown had on Tannehill the season before.

I can see Smith and Chase betting impact players worthy of #3. But never know how a career will unfold.
Diggs was obviously a known quantity. And I think Derrick Henry had a much bigger impact on Tannehill than AJ Brown.
 
N3ILA

N3ILA

Has Sewell stayed in shape? I dunno does anyone else know? 2021 NFL Combine is cancelled, and the NFL banned private workouts, facility visits with draft prospects. The dolphins have needed better receivers for many years. Healthy or not!
 
