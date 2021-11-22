 How is this possible??!! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

How is this possible??!!

eMCee85

eMCee85

You ever see that movie where the kid breaks his arm and it heals to where he ends up pitching in the major leagues?? It's like that for Tua, but when the magic wears off, it will be back to noodle arm! Lol
 
eMCee85 said:
You ever see that movie where the kid breaks his arm and it heals to where he ends up pitching in the major leagues?? It's like that for Tua, but when the magic wears off, it will be back to noodle arm! Lol
Are you saying it's a fluke? That he really can't throw that far, its just magic? Or just more hate on Tua? It seems when something good shows up about him, there are a few people who try to crap on his accomplishments.

I dont understand the comment.
 
Fred Bear said:
As one anti Tua guy said on here 80% is a low ceiling and he's not lifting the team.
Tua’s not lifting the team? That’s just a silly thing to say. Tua is 10-4 as a starter and I’d bet my mortgage that you wouldn’t see Brissett come close to leading this team to 10 wins in 14 games.

I’ll agree that the jury’s still out on Tua in some regards, but one thing I have zero doubts about is his ability to keep us in games as well as his ability to make a few plays down the stretch to get us some wins.
 
Aqua Man said:
Tua’s not lifting the team? That’s just a silly thing to say. Tua is 10-4 as a starter and I’d bet my mortgage that you wouldn’t see Brissett come close to leading this team to 10 wins in 14 games.

I’ll agree that the jury’s still out on Tua in some regards, but one thing I have zero doubts about is his ability to keep us in games as well as his ability to make a few plays down the stretch to get us some wins.
I know but someone had to point this out to me. Of course I didn't agree
 
52 yards should be the bottom of the middle for NFL QB's...

Just wanted to "put a comma in this sentence..."

Continue the 52 yard bomb celebration...it was a good throw.

 
DPhinz_DPhinz said:
52 yards should be the bottom of the middle for NFL QB's...

Just wanted to "put a comma in this sentence..."

Continue the 52 yard bomb celebration...it was a good throw.

Here we go. I knew that you would be on here turning this post into a Herbert can throw farther discussion.

Honestly, do you make it your mission to come on here every day to bash the QB of our team? You do it every day. There is not a good post about Tua that you don't try to tear him down and try to convince everyone that he sucks.
 
