How is this possible??!!

Fred Bear said: As one anti Tua guy said on here 80% is a low ceiling and he's not lifting the team.

Tua’s not lifting the team? That’s just a silly thing to say. Tua is 10-4 as a starter and I’d bet my mortgage that you wouldn’t see Brissett come close to leading this team to 10 wins in 14 games.I’ll agree that the jury’s still out on Tua in some regards, but one thing I have zero doubts about is his ability to keep us in games as well as his ability to make a few plays down the stretch to get us some wins.