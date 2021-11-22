How is this possible??!!

michaelscott
Are you saying it's a fluke? That he really can't throw that far, its just magic? Or just more hate on Tua? It seems when something good shows up about him, there are a few people who try to crap on his accomplishments.You ever see that movie where the kid breaks his arm and it heals to where he ends up pitching in the major leagues?? It's like that for Tua, but when the magic wears off, it will be back to noodle arm! Lol
Tua’s not lifting the team? That’s just a silly thing to say. Tua is 10-4 as a starter and I’d bet my mortgage that you wouldn’t see Brissett come close to leading this team to 10 wins in 14 games.As one anti Tua guy said on here 80% is a low ceiling and he's not lifting the team.
I’ll agree that the jury’s still out on Tua in some regards, but one thing I have zero doubts about is his ability to keep us in games as well as his ability to make a few plays down the stretch to get us some wins.
It was a joke brother.Are you saying it's a fluke? That he really can't throw that far, it just magic?
I dont understand the comment.
Here we go. I knew that you would be on here turning this post into a Herbert can throw farther discussion.52 yards should be the bottom of the middle for NFL QB's...
Just wanted to "put a comma in this sentence..."
Continue the 52 yard bomb celebration...it was a good throw.