How long will the "rebuild" take?

How quickly could the Miami Dolphins get through the rest of the rebuild? The 2020 NFL season is about to officially kick-off with the start of free agency and the vision that the Miami Dolphins have for their future will begin t...

I know this subject has been bandied about before, but with impending FA, and the combine in the rearview, there should be some crystallization in the very near future.I believe the best we can realistically hope for this year, much like last season, is steady but clear progress in all areas.I believe by 2021 we should be a solid playoff team, that is young and hungry.While this article doesnt dive all that deep, it does point out a few possible directions the franchise may take.