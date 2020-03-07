How long will the "rebuild" take?

Mach2
Finheaven VIP
- Joined
- Jun 10, 2018
- Messages
- 4,776
- Reaction score
- 7,058
- Age
- 55
- Location
- Boynton Bch, Fl
I know this subject has been bandied about before, but with impending FA, and the combine in the rearview, there should be some crystallization in the very near future.
I believe the best we can realistically hope for this year, much like last season, is steady but clear progress in all areas.
I believe by 2021 we should be a solid playoff team, that is young and hungry.
While this article doesnt dive all that deep, it does point out a few possible directions the franchise may take.
I believe the best we can realistically hope for this year, much like last season, is steady but clear progress in all areas.
I believe by 2021 we should be a solid playoff team, that is young and hungry.
While this article doesnt dive all that deep, it does point out a few possible directions the franchise may take.
How quickly could the Miami Dolphins get through the rest of the rebuild?
The 2020 NFL season is about to officially kick-off with the start of free agency and the vision that the Miami Dolphins have for their future will begin t...
phinphanatic.com