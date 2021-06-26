How many DB's would you keep on the roster?

IIRC the "normal" amount for an NFL team is eight. I could see myself keeping ten.



Jones and Howard are locks on the boundary. I'd back them up with Igy and McCourty. Keep Coleman and Needham for the slot.



Holland and Rowe for safety with Brandon Jones and ???? Trill Williams? as backups.



Or is that just too many DB's?



I could see us keeping four TE's and also Cethan Carter as a FB. Both him and Smythe are core ST guys.



Lots of interesting battles besides WR IMHO. I think LB'er will be the next position we start to overhaul in the draft. Our depth is lacking IMHO compared to other groups.