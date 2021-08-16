How many games can we realisticly win with this O-Line?

I know its only preseason week 1 but I'm worried about the oline.



My expectations were that the line would improve enough to keep us on target for a playoff spot but I'm very concerned the line has gotten worse.



Jackson looked worse,

Kindley is out of shape, although I thought he was out best run blocker on Saturday.

Davis is a year older.

Sukra is struggling

Hunt's move to guard seems very dumb on the surface considering we have zero talented Tackles.

Eichenburg looks like a guard so he was totally over drafted.



Its a god ****, **** show.



I hope we make the playoffs but as we sit here today I would be surprised if we finished over .500. 8-9 is where it feels like this team with end up if this line doesn't somehow improve in a major way.