 How many games can we realisticly win with this O-Line? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

How many games can we realisticly win with this O-Line?

MrChadRico

MrChadRico

Club Member
I know its only preseason week 1 but I'm worried about the oline.

My expectations were that the line would improve enough to keep us on target for a playoff spot but I'm very concerned the line has gotten worse.

Jackson looked worse,
Kindley is out of shape, although I thought he was out best run blocker on Saturday.
Davis is a year older.
Sukra is struggling
Hunt's move to guard seems very dumb on the surface considering we have zero talented Tackles.
Eichenburg looks like a guard so he was totally over drafted.

Its a god ****, **** show.

I hope we make the playoffs but as we sit here today I would be surprised if we finished over .500. 8-9 is where it feels like this team with end up if this line doesn't somehow improve in a major way.
 
LargoFin

LargoFin

Starter
Best case 9-8. Should have a chance at above .500 record.

Pats - W
Bills - L
Raiders - L
Colts - W
Buccs - L
Jags - W
Falcons - L
Bills - L
Texans - W
Ravens - L
Jets - W
Panthers - W
Giants - W
Jets - W
Saints - L
Titans - L
Pats - W
 
Goonies

Goonies

Club Member
they'll have no choice but to be ready because first 5 games include patriots, bills and Bucs.
 
T

ThePeopleShow13

Club Member
Shocking news when you consider our top 3 WRs (right now) didn’t play and our staff used a vanilla gameplan. Kind of curious, under the circumstances, why anyone thought our OL would look good vs one of the best DL in the NFL. All 3 of our QBs survived and we are on to the next preseason game. Good enough for me.
 
T

TheRevoltingBlob

Club Member
Were Karras and Flowers really the only thing holding this team together?

Our line sucked last year and will likely suck this year. But that's what you'd have to think to say this team can't win games with this line.

But the Oline is a very serious problem. It's sad that all we're asking for an average (or even slightly below average) line with all the draft picks we've sunk into it.
 
Penthos

Penthos

Am I on speaker phone?
These friggin' panic posts based on the FIRST PRESEASON GAME are embarrassing. Seriously, get a grip
 
