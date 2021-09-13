How Many Pats Fans Had Their Day Ruined Yesterday? - Celebrating

Ah. Just look at that. All of those Patriots fans. Had to be over 60K of them. They hadn't been able to watch their team in a full year and a half. They woke up yesterday morning. They had their little breakfast. Put on their silver makeup and their Pats jerrseys. Then they went to the stadium. There the conversation was about wicked good chowdah' and how they'll just steampile the Dolphins. They all go into the stadium hooting and hollering. Then the Phins show up and yank their souls out at the end of the 4th quarter by taking a diarrhea dump on their good time.It was glorious I tell you!It's the work week now but how are you celebrating?