How Many Pats Fans Had Their Day Ruined Yesterday? - Celebrating

Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Ah. Just look at that. All of those Patriots fans. Had to be over 60K of them. They hadn't been able to watch their team in a full year and a half. They woke up yesterday morning. They had their little breakfast. Put on their silver makeup and their Pats jerrseys. Then they went to the stadium. There the conversation was about wicked good chowdah' and how they'll just steampile the Dolphins. They all go into the stadium hooting and hollering. Then the Phins show up and yank their souls out at the end of the 4th quarter by taking a diarrhea dump on their good time.

It was glorious I tell you!

It's the work week now but how are you celebrating?
 
Bopkin02

Bopkin02

I am just basking internally. Life isn't always a breeze, so when I get a gift like yesterday's win, no matter how it looked- and I don't think it looked as bad as some do- I just welcome it.
Getting older, can't poo poo The Good Stuff in life. Anything can happen.
 
circumstances

circumstances

But 842 out of 842 "football experts" on NFL Network told them they were going to win yesterday?

How can this be?
 
Rev Kev

Rev Kev

