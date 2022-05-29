How many roster spots will be taken up by special teams players

So this dawned on me today. Teams usually carry a handful of players on the roster to be special teams guys. (Not counting punters and kickers obviously) and the notion of using up valuable roster spots for what in the current NFL game equates to basicly a handful of punts and kickoffs resulting in touch backs seems ridiculous to me anymore.



Right now we have ...

Cethan Carter

River Craycraft

Keion Crossen

Sam Eguavion

Clayton Fedjelium

Blake Fergison (long snapper)

Cameron Goode

Sedrick Rewine

Duke Riley

Brennan Scarlett

And close to a dozen other camp guys who's ceiling is "special teams guy"



My question is how many do we really need and why do teams like ours carry so many of these type guys on the active roster. It seems like an outdated approach to assembling a roster.