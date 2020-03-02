How Many Starters in Free Agency? The Draft?

SF Dolphin Fan

It's no secret that Miami has the ammunition and money to make serious moves in both free agency and in the draft. I'm not expecting the Suh-type signings, where the team overpays dramatically, but I do think the team will find some starters in free agency.

So, the question is how many starters in free agency and how many in the draft? I'm saying four in free agency and five in the draft. Specifically, I think Miami will sign two starting caliber offensive linemen in free agency and maybe bring in a pass rusher via that route. The draft? It's quarterback and everything else!
 
Danny

Danny

Hard to say at this time. As far as free agency, it'd be easier to tell how many starters once we bring them in cause of their body of work in the NFL.
As far as the draft, a QB won't start year one and as far as the other picks, it all depends on who they are. I can see 3 or 4 starters out of free agency but draft picks is a little harder to tell.
 
fansinceGWilson

fansinceGWilson

SF Dolphin Fan said:
It's no secret that Miami has the ammunition and money to make serious moves in both free agency and in the draft. I'm not expecting the Suh-type signings, where the team overpays dramatically, but I do think the team will find some starters in free agency.

So, the question is how many starters in free agency and how many in the draft? I'm saying four in free agency and five in the draft. Specifically, I think Miami will sign two starting caliber offensive linemen in free agency and maybe bring in a pass rusher via that route. The draft? It's quarterback and everything else!
I suspect the debate will hinge on "starting caliber." Just about any FA OG can replace last year's group and an 'almost' average edge has a shot at starting. I also expect some overlap. With that as baseline, I'll say 'no idea' because I don't know how Miami sees players like Needham, Beigel, Davis, and AVG.

I expect FAs in at least 5 of DT, edge, LB, CB, S, OL, RB. Which gets me to overlap. Miami could sign a FA CB and draft a high CB. which one will start, or both? No idea. And I wouldn't be surprised the rookie QB sits behind RF. With that rambling background, I'll flip your numbers - 5 FAs and 4 rookies.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Danny said:
Hard to say at this time. As far as free agency, it'd be easier to tell how many starters once we bring them in cause of their body of work in the NFL.
As far as the draft, a QB won't start year one and as far as the other picks, it all depends on who they are. I can see 3 or 4 starters out of free agency but draft picks is a little harder to tell.
Agree with you on the quarterback. I could see a drafted quarterback starting at some point in 2020, maybe near the halfway point. But unlikely game one.
 
foozool13

foozool13

Hope more in the draft but that’s unlikely, so I will say 7 in FA and 5 from draft.

It’s a terrible draft for interior oline, RB, CB, and DE, so I expect we go after those in FA.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

fansinceGWilson said:
I suspect the debate will hinge on "starting caliber." Just about any FA OG can replace last year's group and an 'almost' average edge has a shot at starting. I also expect some overlap. With that as baseline, I'll say 'no idea' because I don't know how Miami sees players like Needham, Beigel, Davis, and AVG.

I expect FAs in at least 5 of DT, edge, LB, CB, S, OL, RB. Which gets me to overlap. Miami could sign a FA CB and draft a high CB. which one will start, or both? No idea. And I wouldn't be surprised the rookie QB sits behind RF. With that rambling background, I'll flip your numbers - 5 FAs and 4 rookies.
I wonder how the front office now views X. Howard. Personally, at least on the field, I think he could be Miami's best player. But after the domestic violence issue, even though there were no charges filed, you've got to wonder if Miami loads up on corners? This draft has so much talent at the position.
 
jimthefin

jimthefin

I want 2 offensive line starters in free agency.Then add another with a high pick.

Not sure what else they might be looking for in FA, DL picking look pretty slim, secondary maybe?

Draft wise they should add at least 3 starters assuming they use all their picks in rounds 1-3. A high pick QB won't start right now, but they should be able to add multiple starters with those next 5 picks.

Maybe more since the roster is so thin.
 
fansinceGWilson

fansinceGWilson

SF Dolphin Fan said:
I wonder how the front office now views X. Howard. Personally, at least on the field, I think he could be Miami's best player. But after the domestic violence issue, even though there were no charges filed, you've got to wonder if Miami loads up on corners? This draft has so much talent at the position.
That's one of the big unknowns - CB. I may be in a small minority, but I thought the '20 CBs held up pretty well considering a nonexistent pass rush. I have no idea if Flo agrees or how many new CBs he wants. I'm not saying Miami had 4 possible starting CBs, but I won't be surprised if they think they have enough backups and just want 1-2 more starters. I think X returns.

As far as starters, it depends on how many Miami thinks they have on the roster and what priority they give upgrades. I can make a case for Wilkins, Godchaux, Baker, McMillan, either Beigel or AVG, X, Needham, and Rowe as starters. Maybe others. Almost all of them are subject to upgrade, but I don't know Flo's priorities. I think Miami will sign some clear upgrades, but, also, a a few FAs to compete against players currently on the roster. I can see a mid-tier FA LB, a day 2 LB, and beigel, AVG fighting for a starting job.
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

Ideally I would think your, signing a F/A to a big money contract, to start. The Eric Rowe type signings are made, because of familiarity with the player. Many of them are able to come in and produce right away, in either a starting or reserve role. Miami showed restraint in 2019, offering a certain price point and didn't budge. They didn't chase, like in years past. I'm hopeful Miami will be able to sign at least 2 starting caliber Offensive Linemen and perhaps a starting CB. Im not expecting it, but it sure be nice. I think they are going budget shopping. In the draft I'm hopeful they'll come out of it with at least 4 quality starting type players. Got my fingers crossed.
 
DolfanDuBbZ~

DolfanDuBbZ~

The worst thing this FO can do is throw good money at below avg players.

Be frugal and smart. One or 2 mid grade FA oline men and maybe a DT or edge, at most.
 
