How Many Starters in Free Agency? The Draft?

SF Dolphin Fan said: I wonder how the front office now views X. Howard. Personally, at least on the field, I think he could be Miami's best player. But after the domestic violence issue, even though there were no charges filed, you've got to wonder if Miami loads up on corners? This draft has so much talent at the position. Click to expand...

That's one of the big unknowns - CB. I may be in a small minority, but I thought the '20 CBs held up pretty well considering a nonexistent pass rush. I have no idea if Flo agrees or how many new CBs he wants. I'm not saying Miami had 4 possible starting CBs, but I won't be surprised if they think they have enough backups and just want 1-2 more starters. I think X returns.As far as starters, it depends on how many Miami thinks they have on the roster and what priority they give upgrades. I can make a case for Wilkins, Godchaux, Baker, McMillan, either Beigel or AVG, X, Needham, and Rowe as starters. Maybe others. Almost all of them are subject to upgrade, but I don't know Flo's priorities. I think Miami will sign some clear upgrades, but, also, a a few FAs to compete against players currently on the roster. I can see a mid-tier FA LB, a day 2 LB, and beigel, AVG fighting for a starting job.