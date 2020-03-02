How Many Starters in Free Agency? The Draft?

SF Dolphin Fan
May 27, 2005
9,663
3,144
It's no secret that Miami has the ammunition and money to make serious moves in both free agency and in the draft. I'm not expecting the Suh-type signings, where the team overpays dramatically, but I do think the team will find some starters in free agency.
So, the question is how many starters in free agency and how many in the draft? I'm saying four in free agency and five in the draft. Specifically, I think Miami will sign two starting caliber offensive linemen in free agency and maybe bring in a pass rusher via that route. The draft? It's quarterback and everything else!
