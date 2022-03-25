 How Many Wins for the Fins in 2022? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

How Many Wins for the Fins in 2022?

How Many Wins for the Fins in 2022?

  • 15+

    Votes: 3 9.4%

  • 14

    Votes: 1 3.1%

  • 13

    Votes: 5 15.6%

  • 12

    Votes: 10 31.3%

  • 11

    Votes: 6 18.8%

  • 10

    Votes: 4 12.5%

  • 9

    Votes: 1 3.1%

  • 8

    Votes: 1 3.1%

  • Hi, my name is Colin Cowpie.

    Votes: 1 3.1%
  • Total voters
    32
JoeFin

JoeFin

Scout Team
Joined
Aug 19, 2006
Messages
319
Reaction score
60
Home games
Away games
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Waddle + Hill X McCoachin' = DC Migraine
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
16,583
Reaction score
46,371
Location
The United Federation of Locolandia!
14. If you disagree....

boom suck it GIF
 
JoeFin

JoeFin

Scout Team
Joined
Aug 19, 2006
Messages
319
Reaction score
60
I'm thinking ...

1. New England
2. Buffalo
3. Jets
4. Jets
5. Cleveland
6. Pittsburg
7. Minnesota
8. Houston
9. Chicago
10. Detroit
11. Cincinnati (Yes. They will crumble next year. This is a lock.)
12. One from this group: Green Bay, Baltimore, SF, LA

Of course, we will lose one or two of those, but we will also win one or two of the ones we were supposed to win.

Could be 11 wins, but I'd take that.
 
Danny

Danny

Finheaven VIP
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 17, 2003
Messages
44,839
Reaction score
81,231
Location
Kissimmee,FL
hard to tell.....I like what we've done adding weapons to the offense but once again we have to see who the 5 starting linemen are and will they blend together early enough......I'll say 10 to 12 wins is possible
 
Atila

Atila

Atila - the freshmaker.
Club Member
Joined
Mar 5, 2004
Messages
5,361
Reaction score
1,747
Location
Los Angeles, CA
Conservatively, this could be 9 wins. Optimistically, I can see 12 wins.

I think we’ll be a 10 or 11 win team most likely, but I think we’ll be a SOLID team, regardless of our record.
 
TKAllDay

TKAllDay

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
Oct 12, 2005
Messages
3,551
Reaction score
2,499
Age
34
Location
Baltimore, MD
We are year in/year out a 9/10 win team. Until the culture is effectively changed, guys take giant leaps, and we learn how to win we will be a 9 win team or less. I am hopeful but not drinking the Kool Aid this year like the last 25
 
vagrantprodigy

vagrantprodigy

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 23, 2010
Messages
3,178
Reaction score
998
9 - 11 . Gotta remember it's year 1 in a new scheme, and we are almost certainly going to run out someone who is potentially a liability at RT.
 
finsfanco

finsfanco

Active Roster
Joined
Oct 17, 2011
Messages
30
Reaction score
46
My vote was 10 wins. I think the strategy of paying the head coach to win will help make a difference.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom