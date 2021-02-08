How Many WR Will/Should Miami Draft?

Many dolfans want expect the phins to select a WR in the 1st round, I am of the opinion they need a minimum 2 WR draft picks.

Ideally one would be a Z type receiver and the other a slot/jet sweep type guy with lots of speed(Eskridge,Atwell,Waddel).



I dont know how Albert Wilson or Jakeem Grant fits in these roles both might be more of the slot type however I'm not sold on either if pressed to keep one Wilson would get the nod.



I'm curious to get your feedback on how many WR the phins should pick in the draft.