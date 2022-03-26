How miami's secondary could be even better now

I was just thinking about this with the T Hill addition. Obviously, it should help Tua and allow Tua to perform to the ability many feel he could, with the Wrs and what looked to be an offensive line being improved. But we know Howard's a top CB and Holland had a great season as a rookie and looks very promising, along with Byron Jones opposite of Howard. A lot of times, competition from talented players can bring out the best or really raise the performance of athletes.



We know Howard is a top CB but I'm just thinking of how he could be possibly better from covering Tyreek hill in training camp and secondary covering Hill, waddle duo plus the depth of the wrs and speed. When regular season starts, there won't be a WR tandem where they face on another team where it's something beyond explosiveness or too dynamic to handle. If the hot miami heat doesn't help top condition also, covering speedsters in training camp will sure make the secondary ready to handle other dynamic wrs from other teams and dolphins db have to have serious endurance. So I'm thinking what this will do to further improve miami's defense.