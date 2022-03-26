 How miami's secondary could be even better now | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

How miami's secondary could be even better now

cltchperf

cltchperf

Pro Bowler
Club Member
Joined
May 12, 2005
Messages
6,700
Reaction score
1,338
I was just thinking about this with the T Hill addition. Obviously, it should help Tua and allow Tua to perform to the ability many feel he could, with the Wrs and what looked to be an offensive line being improved. But we know Howard's a top CB and Holland had a great season as a rookie and looks very promising, along with Byron Jones opposite of Howard. A lot of times, competition from talented players can bring out the best or really raise the performance of athletes.

We know Howard is a top CB but I'm just thinking of how he could be possibly better from covering Tyreek hill in training camp and secondary covering Hill, waddle duo plus the depth of the wrs and speed. When regular season starts, there won't be a WR tandem where they face on another team where it's something beyond explosiveness or too dynamic to handle. If the hot miami heat doesn't help top condition also, covering speedsters in training camp will sure make the secondary ready to handle other dynamic wrs from other teams and dolphins db have to have serious endurance. So I'm thinking what this will do to further improve miami's defense.
 
K-Rob

K-Rob

Go Fish!
Club Member
Joined
Jun 19, 2003
Messages
1,119
Reaction score
813
Age
47
Location
Colorado
I agree with your post but I thought it was going to be about this…
1648272708589.png
 
Ninja Foot

Ninja Foot

"Call me Mistery, I mystify"
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
May 20, 2004
Messages
541
Reaction score
938
Adding Mathieu, while not an urgent need for the defense, would help solidify the middle of the field.

The continuity on defense, the upgrades to the coaching staff, and player development will already show up this year in the form of consistency, I feel.

Additionally, having the ability to score quickly puts pressure on the opposing offense to match pace. That effect will force opponents to be in more obvious passing situations and play to the strength of our defense.
 
cltchperf

cltchperf

Pro Bowler
Club Member
Joined
May 12, 2005
Messages
6,700
Reaction score
1,338
K-Rob said:
I agree with your post but I thought it was going to be about this…
View attachment 103330
Click to expand...
That's nice, but how much cap space does miami have left ha. Plus miami just gave a bunch of picks for hill. Would seem more like a bonus than necessity. I think someone like Tretter would be something I want more than getting Tyran despite me thinking he's a great player
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom