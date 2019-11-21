How much draft capital would you trade to get the #1 pick from Cincy for Burrow?

jimthefin
Scout Team
- Joined
- Mar 3, 2004
- Messages
- 420
- Reaction score
- 105
It is pretty clear that Miami can't "earn" the #1 pick so if we want Burrow it looks like we would have to move up there.
How much do you like him and how much would you pay Cincy(assuming they are willing which isn't likely if they really like him)for the pick?
I would give them our 1, Pitt's 1 and an extra 2nd for Burrow, but i don't think I would go much higher.
I would then trade Houston's 1 to recoup some picks.
How much do you like him and how much would you pay Cincy(assuming they are willing which isn't likely if they really like him)for the pick?
I would give them our 1, Pitt's 1 and an extra 2nd for Burrow, but i don't think I would go much higher.
I would then trade Houston's 1 to recoup some picks.