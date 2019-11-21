How much draft capital would you trade to get the #1 pick from Cincy for Burrow?

It is pretty clear that Miami can't "earn" the #1 pick so if we want Burrow it looks like we would have to move up there.

How much do you like him and how much would you pay Cincy(assuming they are willing which isn't likely if they really like him)for the pick?

I would give them our 1, Pitt's 1 and an extra 2nd for Burrow, but i don't think I would go much higher.

I would then trade Houston's 1 to recoup some picks.
 
I don't have him on my board as Miami's number 1 or even 2 target. So I don't trade. I currently have Herbert and Fromm 1,2 for miami.
 
I wouldn't give up anything because I like the consolation prize in Tua more. If we end up #1 (and that is still very possible, if we lose out and the Skins and Bengals win one other game it is probably ours on SoS), then there is a choice to make between Burrow and Tua, I would personally still put Tua on the card but would be happy to roll with Burrow also if the team don't want to take the risk. Both I feel will be stars. If Tua does not declare then it's a tougher call for me, I probably would flip a second rounder, I'm not in love with him enough to give up another first at this stage.
 
SF Dolphin Fan

Would only consider moving up if the rehab on Tua doesn't look promising. Otherwise, I think Miami is in a good position especially if Tua is their target. Of course, if his rehab goes really well there's still a chance that Cincinnati takes Tua.
 
jimthefin said:
It is pretty clear that Miami can't "earn" the #1 pick so if we want Burrow it looks like we would have to move up there.

How much do you like him and how much would you pay Cincy(assuming they are willing which isn't likely if they really like him)for the pick?

I would give them our 1, Pitt's 1 and an extra 2nd for Burrow, but i don't think I would go much higher.

I would then trade Houston's 1 to recoup some picks.
Why? Because he wins in the NCAA? He is gonna start day 1 and can he feel the pocket collapse? Can he extend plays against a D that will choke him off like they do Mayfield and Darnold.
The dude doesn’t not have the arm to bail himself out?


Why would anyone give any capital to move up this year of all years the QBs are OK let them sit and marinate and watch and learn

before throwing them to the freaking wolves -
 
Well now that I’ve got money on it the Dolphins need to take Tua at 4. Although I still win if the Bengals take Tua with the first overall pick.
 
rev kev said:
Why? Because he wins in the NCAA? He is gonna start day 1 and can he feel the pocket collapse? Can he extend plays against a D that will choke him off like they do Mayfield and Darnold.
The dude doesn’t not have the arm to bail himself out?


Why would anyone give any capital to move up this year of all years the QBs are OK let them sit and marinate and watch and learn

before throwing them to the freaking wolves -
One of his biggest strengths are extending plays and escaping the rush. Did you watch him against Florida and Alabama?
 
Im a big fan of Burrow, I would give up the Texans pick, and a 2 or 3 if needed. If not, you hope Tua is there at our pick (4th probably) and hope he stays healthy. I do not want Herbert, and would consider Fromm later. No thanks on Love, Hurts and Eason would only consider as a project in rd 2
 
