 How much money are the Dolphins on the hook for Tua? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

How much money are the Dolphins on the hook for Tua?

Sticky Gloves

Sticky Gloves

Active Roster
Joined
Dec 25, 2022
Messages
1,420
Reaction score
2,441
Age
39
Location
Arizona
1. If Tua is NOT medically cleared to play again, he can collect on the remaining $124m guaranteed.

2. If Tua IS medically cleared to play, but opts to retire, he foregoes the remaining $124m guaranteed.

Now that we know the Dolphins would benefit from Tua being cleared to play and not wanting to..... we might see this battle take place.

The Dolphins have to get their team doctor (an employee) and an independent neurological consultant to both agree Tua can return to football. Personally, I don't think this is much of a hurdle. The Dolphins have unlimited resources, and finding a doctor that agrees with them won't be difficult. Let's remember, football is inherently a dangerous sport. It's always safer to not play football, but I think the bar will be low here.

The question is then, if Tua finds his own doctor that says he shouldn't play, the NFL and independent arbitrators will get involved. Tua being carted off the field after coming back to play would be a TERRIBLE look for the NFL. So I see them firmly on the side of the player here. I think ultimately this ends in some settlement with Tua getting some but NOT ALL of his remaining deal.

Did I get anything wrong? What are your thoughts?
 
The most likely part in this scenario is that they will medically clear him.
What happens next depends on whether Tua continues to play, probably against his family's will, or whether he retires.
If he retires under this scenario they would arbitrate and Tua would possibly still walk away with another 50-75 million in settlement.
I would be surprised if an arbitrator ruled against him, but then again it's probably going to be someone favorable to the team/NFL.
 
Also i wouldn't be surprised if the outcome to this is he gets cleared and he comes back and wears a guardian helmet.

Though i really would be against this scenario.
 
I think this is a good topic discussion IF necessary.

I think we are all way jumping the gun.

He is going to be cleared to play in 1-2-3 weeks. 100%.

And he will return to the field the moment he’s cleared with about 80%+ chance.

Now if it happens again? Who knows. But at this point he is ABSOLUTELY getting cleared and *probably* not choosing retirement.

I think everyone is just a little too into their feelings. Let’s take a step back…
 
If Tua gets medically cleared, he will play again.

If you guys genuinely think he will forgo 124 million, I've got some bridges to sell you.
 
Atila said:
I think this is a good topic discussion IF necessary.

I think we are all way jumping the gun.

He is going to be cleared to play in 1-2-3 weeks. 100%.

And he will return to the field the moment he’s cleared with about 80%+ chance.

Now if it happens again? Who knows. But at this point he is ABSOLUTELY getting cleared and *probably* not choosing retirement.

I think everyone is just a little too into their feelings. Let’s take a step back…
Click to expand...
I think allot of things in his mind could change from what we expect when he talks to his family and watches his two young kids being worried about their dad.
 
Sticky Gloves said:
1. If Tua is NOT medically cleared to play again, he can collect on the remaining $124m guaranteed.

2. If Tua IS medically cleared to play, but opts to retire, he foregoes the remaining $124m guaranteed.

Now that we know the Dolphins would benefit from Tua being cleared to play and not wanting to..... we might see this battle take place.

The Dolphins have to get their team doctor (an employee) and an independent neurological consultant to both agree Tua can return to football. Personally, I don't think this is much of a hurdle. The Dolphins have unlimited resources, and finding a doctor that agrees with them won't be difficult. Let's remember, football is inherently a dangerous sport. It's always safer to not play football, but I think the bar will be low here.

The question is then, if Tua finds his own doctor that says he shouldn't play, the NFL and independent arbitrators will get involved. Tua being carted off the field after coming back to play would be a TERRIBLE look for the NFL. So I see them firmly on the side of the player here. I think ultimately this ends in some settlement with Tua getting some but NOT ALL of his remaining deal.

Did I get anything wrong? What are your thoughts?
Click to expand...
It's not about the money being paid to him. It's about the cap implications. Retirement for players accelerates the cap.

I'm sure everyone will be supportive of letting him make the decisions, but he knows what it would mean to the franchise if he didn't come back and there is going to be an unspoken pressure on him to come back. I don't how much that will affect his decision (I assume he's going to come back).
 
Bridgeburner said:
It's not about the money being paid to him. It's about the cap implications. Retirement for players accelerates the cap.

I'm sure everyone will be supportive of letting him make the decisions, but he knows what it would mean to the franchise if he didn't come back and there is going to be an unspoken pressure on him to come back. I don't how much that will affect his decision (I assume he's going to come back).
Click to expand...
Well it's both. It's not one or the other.
 
My thoughts are I want to vomit.
We all new this was a very possible nightmare scenario when we extended Tua, and it happened.
We all knew McDaniel still needed to show improvement before Ross extended him and he looked lost like never before, another failure we expected. And we all knew Grier was so bad at drafting young players and thus he needed to import lots of injury prone veterans that were not going to last the season and it’s happening again.
And yes OL is garbage and the one second offense is gone with Tua, cause no other QB can do it. Even Tua couldn’t.
 
OttawaFinsUp said:
I think allot of things in his mind could change from what we expect when he talks to his family and watches his two young kids being worried about their dad.
Click to expand...
Yeah, no doubt… that’s why my guess is 80%+. I’d bet money all day long he comes back in the next few weeks when he’s cleared.. but it’s not 100% like the actual fact of him getting medically cleared.
 
LoneyROY7 said:
If Tua gets medically cleared, he will play again.

If you guys genuinely think he will forgo 124 million, I've got some bridges to sell you.
Click to expand...

So it’s just that simple?

How about his family not being able to watch him play because they are too worried that he won’t get up - you say the odds are small but the odds aren’t small that he will get CTE

It is not nearly as simple as you have made out

And no one I mean no one is more supportive of Tua than I have been and I think he should take his bag of money and play golf.

I can’t watch a QB who is not genuinely a statue play like a statue to ensure he is paid, we like other teams need a dual threat QB when necessary - the yards were there the last two games he just failed to slide in moment
 
We will get smoked at Seattle, beat Tennessee with Skylar. Tua comes back against the Patriots and we are 3-2 in early October. Yawn...
 
One of the main reasons I think Tua will play again is that he knows that was his OWN fault.

It's not like he was cheap shot or brutally sacked or anything like that, QB's are pretty safe back there with all the rules protecting them
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom