How much money are the Dolphins on the hook for Tua?

1. If Tua is NOT medically cleared to play again, he can collect on the remaining $124m guaranteed.



2. If Tua IS medically cleared to play, but opts to retire, he foregoes the remaining $124m guaranteed.



Now that we know the Dolphins would benefit from Tua being cleared to play and not wanting to..... we might see this battle take place.



The Dolphins have to get their team doctor (an employee) and an independent neurological consultant to both agree Tua can return to football. Personally, I don't think this is much of a hurdle. The Dolphins have unlimited resources, and finding a doctor that agrees with them won't be difficult. Let's remember, football is inherently a dangerous sport. It's always safer to not play football, but I think the bar will be low here.



The question is then, if Tua finds his own doctor that says he shouldn't play, the NFL and independent arbitrators will get involved. Tua being carted off the field after coming back to play would be a TERRIBLE look for the NFL. So I see them firmly on the side of the player here. I think ultimately this ends in some settlement with Tua getting some but NOT ALL of his remaining deal.



Did I get anything wrong? What are your thoughts?