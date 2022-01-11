How much pressure will be on new coach to win now?

Are we giving the new coach 3 years to win again? We are a 9 win team now. Will it be considered a disaster if we dont have double digit wins next year or is this going to be another tear down and rebuild again? Dont know if i can stand another 3 years of rebuild to then fire the coach. Heard the great bill parcels say that flo was a great coach and was surprised by the firing. He isnt alone in that srntiment