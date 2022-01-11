 How much pressure will be on new coach to win now? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

How much pressure will be on new coach to win now?

opticblazed

Are we giving the new coach 3 years to win again? We are a 9 win team now. Will it be considered a disaster if we dont have double digit wins next year or is this going to be another tear down and rebuild again? Dont know if i can stand another 3 years of rebuild to then fire the coach. Heard the great bill parcels say that flo was a great coach and was surprised by the firing. He isnt alone in that srntiment
 
andyahs

andyahs

The team can win now if the right coach is hired.

Parcells is taking the media talking points here.
 
Sleepy

Sleepy

You wonder if he's a first time coach he gets more leniency compared to a coach who already has experience.
 
1

1972forever

Based on whether Grier is effective in bringing in quality talent in free agency to upgrade the offense and in the draft, I think the new HC will be expected to take the Dolphins to the playoffs next season.

Unlike most coaches who take over a team after the previous head coach was fired because the team was losing. I think whoever takes the Dolphin job will be under more pressure to win immediately than any other coach hired this off season.
 
Avigatorx

Avigatorx

I think 3 years (not that it will take that long, but I think the coach will get that)

2022 Draft/FA and evaluation of what we have.

2023 Draft/FA to get his QB if things dont work out with Tua

2024 Playoffs or bust.

Of course, if it is Harbaugh, Ross will never fire him, maybe Beal would if he takes over the team by then.
 
zach attach

zach attach

Ross personally said in his presser that Grier gave the personnel and Flores didn't get it done. He said the roster is built. So yeah, I expect Ross wants to win now.
 
DANTODUPER

DANTODUPER

The reason Ross fired Flores and reatined Grier is because he thinks the team has the talent. He told it on his press conference. So yes, the new coach will come with high expectations. I think Ross expects a playoff berth as of next year. Of course if the offense improves a lot, that should be enough to get 2 more years of trust.
 
Gsmack_42

Gsmack_42

Well if you think a tear down is 5 to 6 new starters on offense then yes they will tear it down.
 
PASQUALE

PASQUALE

The next Head Coach will get 4 year deal. But, like Ross said we have a talented young roster and he feels we are almost there. So the next coach need to put us in the playoffs next year. Simple as that.
 
Governor Le Petomane

Governor Le Petomane

I don't expect instantly going out and looking incredible whoever the new coach is. However this team has the talent and if we resign, sign, and draft well we should be pretty good team.
 
finmann

finmann

Given the fact that each coach has their own philosophy, and the Dolphins like to change coaches every 3 years or so...three years is about right.
 
