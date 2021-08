MrChadRico said: We currently do not have a starting caliber RT Click to expand...

I like the way you phrase your opinion as if it were fact.Robert Hunt is a starting caliber RT.Jesse Davis is a (below average) starting caliber RT.Liam Eichenberg is likely a starting caliber RT (we shall see). As coach said "we know he can play tackle."We lost Fluke, so we don't have the depth we wanted, and an All Pro would be nice, but let's not make it seem like we can't line up and play tomorrow.