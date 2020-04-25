How old is GM Chris Grier?

I am trying to find out how old Chris Grier is to determine how long, realistically, he could work as our General Manager if he continues to do a good job like he has been. I was very pleased to learn that Brian Flores just turned 39, so he could realistically be our Head Coach for another 30 years. I am wondering because these two men have shown incredible promise together and since I am very excited with the way things are going for the first time in decades, I wanted to see how long it could go if they end up turning into some of the greats in the game...