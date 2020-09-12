How Stephon Gilmore and DeVante Parker Prepare for Their Week 1 SHOWDOWN

Hopefully Devante is healthy and ready to go. Gonna need a repeat preformance of last time. Having Preston back will help too on the other side..
 
Agreed, our wr corps can be dangerous if Preston can take the next step this year.
 
I agree. But, Ford had a pretty decent game that day as well. So, a lot of the pressure might not be on Williams tomorrow.
 
