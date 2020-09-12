How Stephon Gilmore and DeVante Parker Prepare for Their Week 1 SHOWDOWN

Jerrysanders
Starter
- Joined
- Oct 28, 2015
- Messages
- 3,651
- Reaction score
- 1,777
Agreed, our wr corps can be dangerous if Preston can take the next step this year.Hopefully Devante is healthy and ready to go. Gonna need a repeat preformance of last time. Having Preston back will help too on the other side..
