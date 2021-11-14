 How the Dolphins upended the Ravens with Cover-0 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

How the Dolphins upended the Ravens with Cover-0

Kadiddlehopper

Kadiddlehopper

Dec 15, 2004
4,142
95
Sebastian, Fl
touchdownwire.usatoday.com

How the Dolphins upended the Ravens with Cover-0 (and other things)

The Dolphins upset the Ravens on Thursday night with a definitive defensive performance. Did they give a “blueprint” to stop Lamar Jackson?
How different was the game plan put together by Miami defensive coordinator Josh Boyer? Per Next Gen Stats, safeties Jevon Holland and Brandon Jones were all over the field, and they blitzed at a rate Next Gen Stats had never seen before.
 
SF Dolphin Fan

May 27, 2005
16,388
12,697
Looks like safety is a huge strength for Miami.

I would much rather see an attacking style defense, then just sitting back and being picked apart.

Although, now the challenge it to vary it. Get creative without cover 0 etc.
 
R

raving

May 3, 2004
1,819
816
56
in my house
Especially when you are 3 and 7…

I never understand coaches - they burnt our season fandom up in flames thru 8 games…..soooo….take a damn risk! Who cares you already KILLLED us!
 
