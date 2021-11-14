Kadiddlehopper
How the Dolphins upended the Ravens with Cover-0 (and other things)
The Dolphins upset the Ravens on Thursday night with a definitive defensive performance. Did they give a “blueprint” to stop Lamar Jackson?
touchdownwire.usatoday.com
How different was the game plan put together by Miami defensive coordinator Josh Boyer? Per Next Gen Stats, safeties Jevon Holland and Brandon Jones were all over the field, and they blitzed at a rate Next Gen Stats had never seen before.