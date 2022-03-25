 How the Miami Dolphins went from Gloom & Doom to Exciting & Extraordinary in the Blink of an Eye.......... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

How the Miami Dolphins went from Gloom & Doom to Exciting & Extraordinary in the Blink of an Eye..........

When the news hit that Coach Flo was fired and subsequently alleged his moral and potentially legal inequities, the Dolphins seemed doomed to be able to attract Free Agents and Potential Trade Partners due to what was perceived to be a cursed, down trodden all-in-all lousy place to sign your name on the dotted line. Yes, there is a Tax advantage to sign in Florida however the team is perceived as one with a perennial mediocre/losing culture now draped with controversy surrounding the embattled former head coach, a lousy GM and an owner with a multitude of folks calling for his immediate sale of the team without the benefit of due process.

But whoa, what a difference a day, a week, a month even an hour can make!!!! The team didn't cave and roll over as so many expected them to do and for that I am proud of my fandom more today than ever. They went out and righted the ship by hiring a relatively unknown, yet a man of quality stock in Head Coach Mike McDaniel, who wasn't afraid of the challenge before him. At the time he wasn't inheriting a team with the talent it can now field.

What the team has done so far in the trade market and Free Agency is brilliant as well as massaging the Cap to better their ability to maneuver. I am so impressed and excited for what the future holds for this team I have called my favorite of any sport for the past 44 years!!!! FINSUP BABY!!!!!
 
Flores seems to have developed a reputation as a bad coach to work for. That rep seems to apply to both coaches and players. What changed is we got a coach that seems to have the exact opposite reputation.
 
Shula Fan said:
I’m looking forward to the season to start. I haven’t felt this excited in a while. My only question is the DC. Can he keep doing what we ended doing last year?
Click to expand...
The offense is looking more each day like a powerhouse in the making.

I agree with you that there is a bit of concern whether the defense we see is the one early on last season, or the one that helped us go into a huge winning streak. If we get that premium, attacking defense that had QBs Nervous, then Miami could be in for a huge and fun season.
 
