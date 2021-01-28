 How well would D'Wayne Eskridge fit Dolphins? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

How well would D'Wayne Eskridge fit Dolphins?

Kadiddlehopper

Kadiddlehopper

How well would Senior Bowl darling D’Wayne Eskridge fit Dolphins?

How well would Senior Bowl darling D'Wayne Eskridge fit Dolphins?d
There’s plenty to like. He’s fast (4.33s 40-yard dash, fast). He’s slippery. He creates separation. He creates explosive plays. Eskridge feels like a home run for a Dolphins team who simply needs help crafting explosive plays. But is he a fit for the Dolphins based on where we can now expect him to be drafted?
 
SF Dolphin Fan

Well, Miami needs someone like that. Waddle, Toney come to mind as well.

What round is Eskridge projected to go?
 
Are we talking Eskridge to pair with a receiver drafted earlier as well? Or are we viewing him as THE prime addition/draft target?
 
I say get him if we can trade out of 3 and pick up a 3rd in the process if not then he'll likely be gone by the time we draft. I would not over draft him, this draft is going to be something.
 
He's having a hell of a week so far. Making these DB's look silly often.
 
I would draft him with 36 or 50. So many good receivers in the top half of this draft wow.
 
Don’t love the 24 years old tbink that has to be weighed in here

didn’t even know he was that old til just now
 
This is one of the reasons why I wasn’t a fan of taking a WR so early. We have other options we can draft 2-3

Terrace Marshall Jr - size and speed Im sure he goes in the 2nd. Lately the WR from Louisiana have been shining!

Amari Rodgers - Sleeper and would be killer in the slot

Tamorrion Terry - Played at FSU but left the program with the right coaching he reminds of DK. He has some injury issues but he’s worth the risk. He raw but with his size, speed and athleticism being a mid round pick we select.
 
