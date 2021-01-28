How well would D'Wayne Eskridge fit Dolphins?

This is one of the reasons why I wasn’t a fan of taking a WR so early. We have other options we can draft 2-3



Terrace Marshall Jr - size and speed Im sure he goes in the 2nd. Lately the WR from Louisiana have been shining!



Amari Rodgers - Sleeper and would be killer in the slot



Tamorrion Terry - Played at FSU but left the program with the right coaching he reminds of DK. He has some injury issues but he’s worth the risk. He raw but with his size, speed and athleticism being a mid round pick we select.