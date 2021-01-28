How well would D'Wayne Eskridge fit Dolphins?

Kadiddlehopper
How well would Senior Bowl darling D’Wayne Eskridge fit Dolphins?
sports.yahoo.com
There’s plenty to like. He’s fast (4.33s 40-yard dash, fast). He’s slippery. He creates separation. He creates explosive plays. Eskridge feels like a home run for a Dolphins team who simply needs help crafting explosive plays. But is he a fit for the Dolphins based on where we can now expect him to be drafted?