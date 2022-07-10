 How will we know how effectively our players used the time leading up to training camp to get into some reasonable level of conditioning? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

How will we know how effectively our players used the time leading up to training camp to get into some reasonable level of conditioning?

Ray R

Ray R

Club Member
Joined
May 19, 2017
Messages
9,953
Reaction score
17,674
Age
76
Location
High Point, NC
How will we know how effectively our players used the time leading up to training camp to get into some reasonable level of conditioning?

With TC just around the corner, I realized that I have very little idea how well our players have prepared for training camp.
Videos of them working-out? - Remember that old saw - Believe none of what you hear and only half of what you see.
That is going to be part of my approach to addressing this question.

I'm considering listening to the coaching reports, but will they be honest about a guy showing up poorly prepared? We shall see.

I've wondered if they will be requiring that a player spend more time in the weight room?
How will I know if it is a result of the teams demands, or an earnest effort by a player to improve in an area that he didn't realize he was weak at?

Will they be putting some constraints on individual player's diets or just watch them eat all, and everything they want?

Will the coaches be successful in getting the players up-to-date and effective with the new play book soon enough to avoid a poor performance in our first five or so games?

What will be the initial indicators that the "intellectual" part of the game by the player's is improving?
I realize there will be a flurry of changes in players positions on the field and in the team level (1st or 2nd team) as coaches become familiar with the players; but I also realize this could "mask" the fact that some players are not "getting it".
How will I know one from the other?

As happy an anxious as I am for this new team and coaching staff, I am impatient in wanting to know how well the players are really doing.

I guess I'll just have to wait for the preseason games to find out, and even then, there are likely to be "coaching" driven changes of players and positions for reasons I will not be able to fantom.

Shouldn't there be a count-down thread for our first season game - or will I need to learn to read a Calander - LOL
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Loco. Fin-Loco.
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
17,105
Reaction score
48,091
Location
The offseason doldrums...
I know nutrition-wise, they meet with the players often and outline based upon the detailed sports science tests they run on each player what they should be focused on eating-wise. If a player needs to gain weight, they are provided a calorie count and an outline for when they are away from the facility. Same for players that need to lose weight. When they are at the facility each player has their own specific diet in the system and their food is based upon that. It's been focused on in a couple of hard knocks episodes and seems a league-wide practice.

Regarding how much they work out, they were coming into the facility daily until a couple of weeks ago and will be back in 10-15 days depending upon if they are a rookie or not. Many work out outside of the facility as well. No idea how to know unless they are sharing it on SM like Tyreek or Tua.
 
Ray R

Ray R

Club Member
Joined
May 19, 2017
Messages
9,953
Reaction score
17,674
Age
76
Location
High Point, NC
Fin-Loco said:
I know nutrition-wise, they meet with the players often and outline based upon the detailed sports science tests they run on each player what they should be focused on eating-wise. If a player needs to gain weight, they are provided a calorie count and an outline for when they are away from the facility. Same for players that need to lose weight. When they are at the facility each player has their own specific diet in the system and their food is based upon that. It's been focused on in a couple of hard knocks episodes and seems a league-wide practice.

Regarding how much they work out, they were coming into the facility daily until a couple of weeks ago and will be back in 10-15 days depending upon if they are a rookie or not. Many work out outside of the facility as well. No idea how to know unless they are sharing it on SM like Tyreek or Tua.
Click to expand...
Thanks for the information on diet that you provided. While I had heard that was what teams did, I had no credible knowledge that it was true or to what degree those standards were adhered to.

Your information about the training room is heartening. I knew they had one and it was used and that we have strength training coaches. How that all was being applied was a mystery to me.

The part where you use your head (intellectually - as opposed to spearing an opponent) plays a tremendous part in the game, and I am pretty much at a loss when it comes to knowing how well the players are really doing in that area.
 
Mach2

Mach2

Never go full Colin Cowherd........
Moderator
Club Member
Joined
Jun 10, 2018
Messages
17,054
Reaction score
38,964
Age
58
Location
My own little world
Fin-Loco said:
I know nutrition-wise, they meet with the players often and outline based upon the detailed sports science tests they run on each player what they should be focused on eating-wise. If a player needs to gain weight, they are provided a calorie count and an outline for when they are away from the facility. Same for players that need to lose weight. When they are at the facility each player has their own specific diet in the system and their food is based upon that. It's been focused on in a couple of hard knocks episodes and seems a league-wide practice.

Regarding how much they work out, they were coming into the facility daily until a couple of weeks ago and will be back in 10-15 days depending upon if they are a rookie or not. Many work out outside of the facility as well. No idea how to know unless they are sharing it on SM like Tyreek or Tua.
Click to expand...
A bid of a side topic, but many of these players, particularly the "big boys", are better served not to do certain types of training away from the facility. Yes, in a perfect world they should all come to camp in well-conditioned and if they have any sense, acclimated somewhat to the heat/humidity. I don't expect them to arrive in full pad playing shape. Receivers, DBs, etc are a different matter. They should come in able to run/sprint all day long, heat/humidity or not. No excuse not to be in close to playing shape for those guys.

What I'm getting at is that players are not contractually protected against injury when they are away from the facility. The Juwan James situation is an example. The team did right by him in the end, but they didn't have to from a legal standpoint, and not every org would have done so.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom