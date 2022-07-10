How will we know how effectively our players used the time leading up to training camp to get into some reasonable level of conditioning?



With TC just around the corner, I realized that I have very little idea how well our players have prepared for training camp.

Videos of them working-out? - Remember that old saw - Believe none of what you hear and only half of what you see.

That is going to be part of my approach to addressing this question.



I'm considering listening to the coaching reports, but will they be honest about a guy showing up poorly prepared? We shall see.



I've wondered if they will be requiring that a player spend more time in the weight room?

How will I know if it is a result of the teams demands, or an earnest effort by a player to improve in an area that he didn't realize he was weak at?



Will they be putting some constraints on individual player's diets or just watch them eat all, and everything they want?



Will the coaches be successful in getting the players up-to-date and effective with the new play book soon enough to avoid a poor performance in our first five or so games?



What will be the initial indicators that the "intellectual" part of the game by the player's is improving?

I realize there will be a flurry of changes in players positions on the field and in the team level (1st or 2nd team) as coaches become familiar with the players; but I also realize this could "mask" the fact that some players are not "getting it".

How will I know one from the other?



As happy an anxious as I am for this new team and coaching staff, I am impatient in wanting to know how well the players are really doing.



I guess I'll just have to wait for the preseason games to find out, and even then, there are likely to be "coaching" driven changes of players and positions for reasons I will not be able to fantom.



Shouldn't there be a count-down thread for our first season game - or will I need to learn to read a Calander - LOL