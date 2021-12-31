How would you defend us?

Thinking ahead to NE and TEN, two of the most innovative defensive minds, I'm sure we'll see new wrinkles. I've noticed:

as of a few wks ago, film showed that we often used extra guys to help out on OL even against 4 man rushes

our running game is still below avg.



This means I'm rolling with an extra db against offensive formation (nickel against base offense, dime against 3wr, etc), and explicitly doubling waddle wherever he is, no matter what. I'm betting rushing 4 is enough to get pressure against 6 blockers...this means 7 on 4 in coverage. Use best CB one on one against Preston, best coverage safety against Gesicki. Could even dbl both waddle and Geisicki if needed. Sounds crazy but I would go that far to force us to adjust until we prove we can.