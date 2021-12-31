 How would you defend us? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

How would you defend us?

I

isaacjunk

FinHeaven VIP
Joined
Sep 18, 2006
Messages
379
Reaction score
355
Age
45
Thinking ahead to NE and TEN, two of the most innovative defensive minds, I'm sure we'll see new wrinkles. I've noticed:
as of a few wks ago, film showed that we often used extra guys to help out on OL even against 4 man rushes
our running game is still below avg.

This means I'm rolling with an extra db against offensive formation (nickel against base offense, dime against 3wr, etc), and explicitly doubling waddle wherever he is, no matter what. I'm betting rushing 4 is enough to get pressure against 6 blockers...this means 7 on 4 in coverage. Use best CB one on one against Preston, best coverage safety against Gesicki. Could even dbl both waddle and Geisicki if needed. Sounds crazy but I would go that far to force us to adjust until we prove we can.
 
Last edited:
FanMarino

FanMarino

HOF Pass Master
Joined
Aug 27, 2004
Messages
6,968
Reaction score
2,391
Location
Narnia
Great question.
I will say these next 2 games will bring better Offenses.
Titans? Limit WR Brown and pressure Tannehill.
Patriots? Stop Harris and go after Mac Jones. He's a short, medium passer right now. Fins Defense needs to continue what they are doing and mix up coverages. Got to stop their running game.
 
NBP81

NBP81

Its what you know for sure... that just aint so...
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 22, 2008
Messages
13,237
Reaction score
21,288
Location
Montreal
Wouldnt be surprised if the unusual deep shots the last 2 games were actually intended for that purpose only... They need to buy some space at some point and deep shots on 3rd down are the lowest cost you're going to get... IMO
 
G

Greer17

Club Member
Joined
Sep 21, 2009
Messages
385
Reaction score
347
Hopefully having a defensive minded HC allows us to play out these scenarios during the week. If Flo would keep pushing our OC's by telling them how he would stop certain plays, or our offense in general, it would push them to think outside the box. There were a couple of really great plays last game, especially that redirection to Waddle for the score, so hopefully he is challenging them and they are still learning as they go.
 
fansinceGWilson

fansinceGWilson

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 14, 2016
Messages
10,107
Reaction score
10,486
isaacjunk said:
Thinking ahead to NE and TEN, two of the most innovative defensive minds, I'm sure we'll see new wrinkles. I've noticed:
as of a few wks ago, film showed that we often used extra guys to help out on OL even against 4 man rushes
our running game is still below avg.

This means I'm rolling with an extra db against offensive formation (nickel against base offense, dime against 3wr, etc), and explicitly doubling waddle wherever he is, no matter what. I'm betting rushing 4 is enough to get pressure against 6 blockers...this means 7 on 4 in coverage. Use best CB one on one against Preston, best coverage safety against Gesicki. Could even dbl both waddle and Geisicki if needed. Sounds crazy but I would go that far to force us to adjust until we prove we can.
Click to expand...

If 'my' team has a respectable pass rush, rush 4-5, swamp the quick routes, and take my chances
 
foozool13

foozool13

#12 #13 #23 #29 #54 #99
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 3, 2005
Messages
6,380
Reaction score
2,341
Location
Los Angeles, CA
I would play a lot of man on obvious passing downs (single everyone and double waddle) and zone blitz (with 4 rushers) in general to take away our short game. I would dare Tua to beat us throwing in the intermediate area all game. He has shown a propensity to throw lots of INTs there.
 
PhinFan1968

PhinFan1968

Go with the Flo!
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 30, 2013
Messages
3,441
Reaction score
5,193
Location
San Antonio
NBP81 said:
Wouldnt be surprised if the unusual deep shots the last 2 games were actually intended for that purpose only... They need to buy some space at some point and deep shots on 3rd down are the lowest cost you're going to get... IMO
Click to expand...
Yep. I’m waiting for the run-set on 2nd and 1, Waddle streaks and Tua just lets it fly for Waddle to go and get. I doubt Flo would approve however.
 
OrangeBowl

OrangeBowl

Street Survivor
Joined
Sep 25, 2018
Messages
519
Reaction score
469
Age
61
Location
The Desert
Don't let waddle off the line. It would take 2 defenders but not letting him get into gear stops him.

Adopt the mentality of the 85 bears 56 defense and stop the run on the way to the qb. Come at tua every snap all out and catch Duke on the way to tua should it become a run. If gaskin is in the backfield put a spy on him for the pass.
 
NBP81

NBP81

Its what you know for sure... that just aint so...
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 22, 2008
Messages
13,237
Reaction score
21,288
Location
Montreal
PhinFan1968 said:
Yep. I’m waiting for the run-set on 2nd and 1, Waddle streaks and Tua just lets it fly for Waddle to go and get. I doubt Flo would approve however.
Click to expand...
Fun fact... Tua's best situational rating is from under center(vs shotgun) and its not close....
 
Kebo

Kebo

I'm your huckleberry
Club Member
Joined
Jan 12, 2014
Messages
2,364
Reaction score
3,110
Location
Georgia
Zone blitzes

Mix it up. Keep blitzing and playing short zone coverages. I fully expect this defense from Tenn and NE.
 
artdnj

artdnj

Time is Now
Club Member
Joined
Dec 26, 2004
Messages
7,650
Reaction score
5,879
Location
Garden State
If I was the opposing defensive coordinator I would take away the short pass and make us beat them deep. I would take water out of the equation as much as you can.
 
