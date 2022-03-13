How you guys been

GBpackers10
Active Roster
I hope you guys are well. Love you Dolphin fans.
Well I have mixed feelings.Peachy
I bet you are happy with Rodgers staying?!
Mixed feelings like...."He's a great QB, but DAMNNNNNNN, that's a lot of our salary cap!!"?
It has been a ................... strange offseason..........
You think so?Doing good. How are you?
Looking forward to taking Devondre Campbell off your hands in a couple days
Sure he can that was not all on himHe just can’t win in the playoffs.
You guys came back from a 1-7 start. You had a successful season.
I think it for the best....... I am hoping McCoachin is the answer.
You think so?
Yeah, the whole Flores thing was a clown show though. We (well I) don't really see it as successful. It could have been a way more successful season had he not created an adversarial atmosphere, both among fans, and within the organization.
It's never a successful season if your team doesn't at least make the playoffs. Coming back from 1-7 by beating teams playing rookie QB's or their backup QB's is really nothing to be excited about.