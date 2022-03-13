 How you guys been | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

How you guys been

Doing good. How are you?

Looking forward to taking Devondre Campbell off your hands in a couple days😀
 
Mach2 said:
It has been a ................... strange offseason..........

I think it for the best....... I am hoping McCoachin is the answer.
Click to expand...
You guys came back from a 1-7 start. You had a successful season.
 
GBpackers10 said:
You guys came back from a 1-7 start. You had a successful season.
Click to expand...
Yeah, the whole Flores thing was a clown show though. We (well I) don't really see it as successful. It could have been a way more successful season had he not created an adversarial atmosphere, both among fans, and within the organization.
 
GBpackers10 said:
You guys came back from a 1-7 start. You had a successful season.
Click to expand...
It’s never a successful season if your team doesn’t at least make the playoffs. Coming back from 1-7 by beating teams playing rookie QB’s or their backup QB’s is really nothing to be excited about.

Firing Flores and hiring McDaniel was the best part of the entire season as far as I am concerned.
 
