Howard ejection

I didn’t know pushing someone in the shoulder pad qualified as a punch, smh.
Really that was ridiculous... Boyd did nothing either to warrant ejection. Seriously pee wee **** right there!I didn’t know pushing someone in the shoulder pad qualified as a punch, smh.
Ugh really... pushing after play it's football. LET THEM PLAY!!!Completely undisciplined, selfish, ridiculousness!!!
Utter BS... neither player should have been ejected!How does a player get ejected with no penalty against his team? At a bar so couldn't hear the call but only Cincy took a penalty
Ok I agree...but only Cincy got the 15 yards...so if Howard was also ejected wouldn't it be off setting? What am I missing?Utter BS... neither player should have been ejected!
Not even Boyd should of been ejected... not even a penalty was warranted on either player.That was awful and completely unwarranted. Nobody should have been ejected but if they were gonna eject someone it should've just been Boyd. That was utterly nonsensical bullshit.