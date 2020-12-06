Howard ejection

insomnia411

insomnia411

The world is yours
Joined
Feb 6, 2006
Messages
4,018
Reaction score
130
Location
LI, NY
That was awful and completely unwarranted. Nobody should have been ejected but if they were gonna eject someone it should've just been Boyd. That was utterly nonsensical bullshit.
 
T

thenewloon

Scout Team
Joined
Nov 6, 2013
Messages
273
Reaction score
202
How does a player get ejected with no penalty against his team? At a bar so couldn't hear the call but only Cincy took a penalty
 
vader88

vader88

Displaced Finatic
Joined
Mar 31, 2006
Messages
101
Reaction score
158
Location
NC
Ticky tack ejection, but that is the NFL now. Need to have more discipline.
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

Club Member
Joined
Jun 18, 2003
Messages
3,831
Reaction score
5,452
Howard's second slap bought him the ejection... the first one would have been ignored.

Just stupid on his part. He has to be the leader.
 
Gsmack_42

Gsmack_42

Second String
Joined
Sep 19, 2009
Messages
1,733
Reaction score
1,097
It’s final they have finally took the manhood out of the NFL. Cat fights aren’t even allowed any more turn in your man card NFL.
 
AXAFinFan

AXAFinFan

Starter
Joined
Oct 9, 2005
Messages
714
Reaction score
181
Location
Paradise
insomnia411 said:
That was awful and completely unwarranted. Nobody should have been ejected but if they were gonna eject someone it should've just been Boyd. That was utterly nonsensical bullshit.
Click to expand...
Not even Boyd should of been ejected... not even a penalty was warranted on either player.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom